What's The Most Popular Amtrak Line For 2026?

Across North America, Amtrak's railways lead passengers on scenic journeys through major cities and beautiful country, and one trip will even take you from coast to coast. While some of its dreamiest travels hug the California coast toward Seattle, the most popular Amtrak line is actually the Northeast Regional. Amtrak's ridership data for its Fiscal Year 2025 shows that it saw over 12 million riders in that time, more than triple the ridership of the next train on the list. There is no doubt that the Northeast Regional will continue to be the most popular line through 2026. Not only does the company recognize the ease and connectedness of the region, but so do its passengers. One commented on a YouTube short discussing the data, "The Northeast Regional is probably the only decent intercity rail service in the U.S. by international standards."

The tracks connect 53 different cities in the northeast and mid-Atlantic regions. It runs from Boston to Virginia and travels up to 125 mph. The full end-to-end trip takes around 12 hours and 30 minutes, but passengers can hop on and off depending on the destination. It remains one of the strongest pillars of the Amtrak line, paving a path for new trains, like the NextGen Acela on the Northeast Corridor. Even with new trains introduced, the Northeast Regional stands as one of the most relied upon and accessible of its class. A note for all those planning to travel: Track work began in the Washington, D.C., and Richmond area on March 16, 2026. There is currently (at the time of publication) an Amtrak bus that operates twice a day.