Think Wyoming, and its greatest hits rush to mind: Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Park (and the parkway with secluded stays and hidden hikes that lies between them); skiing holidays at Jackson Hole; and a few days at Cheyenne for a dose of state history. But those in search of something truly authentic shouldn't pass up Hartville, which wears its "oldest incorporated town" distinction with pride. Part of Platte County, Hartville sits in eastern Wyoming, surrounded by rolling hills and rock formations. It's one of those blink-or-you'll-miss-it places — and it would be a shame to miss a town that's managed to hold on to its rugged, small-town Americana charm.

Hartville also claims another accolade: It is one of the oldest mining sites in the U.S., dating back 13,000 years, when ochre extraction was practiced by Paleo-Indians in the region. But it took a copper boom — short-lived as it was, between 1880 and 1887 — for the town to come into its own. The dwindling copper mining industry gave way to hematite iron ore, discovered beneath the copper layers at what would become the Sunrise Mine.

With the nearby town of Sunrise — about a mile from Hartville — operating as a company-controlled area, Hartville became the heart of frontier institutions, with saloons, gambling halls, brothels, newspapers, and a vaudeville theater painting the picture of a thriving Old West boomtown. The rowdy atmosphere of Hartville evolved with the times and eventually settled down, especially after the Sunrise Mine closed. Without an industry to support it, Hartville's population — 776 in 1900 — slowly dwindled down to about 60 residents in 2026.