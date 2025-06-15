Between Yellowstone And Grand Teton National Park Is Wyoming's Parkway With Secluded Stays And Hidden Hikes

Oil magnate and the United States' first billionaire, John D. Rockefeller, was perhaps about as far from a conservationist as one can imagine. Yet his only son, John D. Rockefeller, Jr., developed what he described as a "passionate awareness of the outdoor world" thanks to his upbringing in the rolling landscape outside of Cleveland, Ohio. The Rockefellers were instrumental in establishing some of today's most popular parks, like the incredible bluff-lined Palisades Interstate Park in New Jersey and Acadia National Park in Maine, in which the most scenic road is a serene, car-free, bike-friendly route.

John D. Rockefeller, Jr. and his own sons also turned westward, saving tracts of redwoods in California, interpreting ancient Puebloan cliff dwellings at Mesa Verde's underrated archaeological wonder in Colorado, and maintaining roads in Yellowstone and Grand Tetons National Parks. For that reason, John D. Rockefeller, Jr. is the namesake of an immanently picturesque memorial parkway slicing through 24,000 acres of wilderness and connecting the southern boundary of Yellowstone with the northern boundary of Grand Teton. Flanked by snow-capped peaks and following the beautiful Snake River, you're in for a treat in this pristine area between the parks that's way more than just a means to get from A to B.