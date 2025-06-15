Between Yellowstone And Grand Teton National Park Is Wyoming's Parkway With Secluded Stays And Hidden Hikes
Oil magnate and the United States' first billionaire, John D. Rockefeller, was perhaps about as far from a conservationist as one can imagine. Yet his only son, John D. Rockefeller, Jr., developed what he described as a "passionate awareness of the outdoor world" thanks to his upbringing in the rolling landscape outside of Cleveland, Ohio. The Rockefellers were instrumental in establishing some of today's most popular parks, like the incredible bluff-lined Palisades Interstate Park in New Jersey and Acadia National Park in Maine, in which the most scenic road is a serene, car-free, bike-friendly route.
John D. Rockefeller, Jr. and his own sons also turned westward, saving tracts of redwoods in California, interpreting ancient Puebloan cliff dwellings at Mesa Verde's underrated archaeological wonder in Colorado, and maintaining roads in Yellowstone and Grand Tetons National Parks. For that reason, John D. Rockefeller, Jr. is the namesake of an immanently picturesque memorial parkway slicing through 24,000 acres of wilderness and connecting the southern boundary of Yellowstone with the northern boundary of Grand Teton. Flanked by snow-capped peaks and following the beautiful Snake River, you're in for a treat in this pristine area between the parks that's way more than just a means to get from A to B.
Cruise along the Snake River and trek nearby trails
Heading north-to-south along the 6.5-mile scenic drive, you'll pass rock formations made from ancient volcanic flows in Yellowstone and head toward the dramatic slope of the Teton Range. Spot grizzly bears grazing in the meadows and take in scenic vistas along the Snake River.
It probably goes without saying, but the best way to get here is via car. Whether you're touring a series local destinations renowned for crystal clear waters, recreation, and scenery, or you've got Yellowstone's Old Faithful and a geyser basin with a unique ecological environment in mind, the closest spot to fly into is Jackson Hole Airport in Grand Teton –– the only national park that has an airport inside of it. You can reach the parkway in under an hour if heading straight through.
About 6 miles north of Grand Teton and 2 miles south of Yellowstone, marvelous hiking opportunities at Flagg Ranch beckon adventurers. Take your pick from two easy, less-frequented trails that are reachable from the Flagg Ranch parking lot. Polecat Creek Loop takes one to two hours through forest and wetland, or for a little bit more time out-and-back, strike out on the 5-mile round-trip Flagg Canyon trail, which offers access to Snake River and views of the parkway. The log cabin Flagg Ranch Information Station is also a go-to for local maps and information, fully staffed throughout the peak season from mid-June to early September.
Glamp or camp amid stunning Wyoming wilderness
You'll find great camping along the John D. Rockefeller, Jr. Memorial Parkway at the Headwaters Campground, the only designated campground within the parkway's boundary. A large, lovely spot with modern restrooms, showers, and picnic tables at sites designed both for tents and RVs, you'll be able to choose from 34 standard sites, 97 full-hookup sites, and 40 cabins. As of this article's writing, basic non-electric sites are $59, with pull-through RV sites at $117 and cabins at $102.
For a scenic detour off the busier main route, check out Grassy Lake Road, a dirt track that heads onto land managed by the U.S. Forest Service. A fantastic area for camping, the road offers eight separate areas with more than a dozen free campsites that are first-come, first-served — a boon for the budget. Plan to travel this route after June 1 — sometimes later depending on conditions — as the road closes for grizzly bear migration during the spring. The sites are primitive, but you'll still find vault toilets and bear boxes.
If you're looking for something with a little less setup involved, check out the Headwaters Lodge & Cabins at Flagg Ranch, where the cabins are outfitted with comfortable beds, private baths, front porches with rocking chairs, and other amenities, while also offering rustic cabins and tent and RV camping, too. Grab a post-hike bison burger or signature Grand Prismatic Salad at Sheffields Restaurant, located within the main lodge, then sidle on into the adjacent saloon for cocktails made from local spirits and handcrafted brews on tap.