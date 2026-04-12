The Best Road Trip Songs From The '60s To Today, According To Music Critics

There's something special about a road trip. There's gas in the tank. The route is set — better yet, there's no route. It's you, your friends, and the open road. In many ways, it's the purest type of travel, especially in a sprawling country like the United States. Home to countless stunning and storied routes, it's a place where never-ending interstates roar through monumental desert valleys, smoky mountains, and vast plains that give way to some of the most iconic skylines in the world. In short, the road trip is freedom.

But no asphalt adventure is complete without a rollicking soundtrack. Some songs are built for the road, singing straight to the romantic heart of the driver as they ride, windows down, off into their own proverbial sunset. Others carry you through quiet nights when the miles blur into one.

Whatever your reason for hitting the road, the music matters. These songs, spanning the 1960s all the way through the 2000s, are staples on countless critics' lists and real-world playlists alike. Each fits a moment, and sets you off on your own sonic journey as well as your gas-fueled one. Together, they're the ultimate passenger.