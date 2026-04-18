Nestled Between Toledo And Columbus Is A Scenic Ohio State Park With Great Fishing And Hiking Trails
While many travelers love Ohio for its arts scene, famous cuisine, and popular city attractions, its natural allure remains more underrated. If you venture beyond some of the state's biggest cities, you'll find the kind of scenic, adventure-filled green spaces that make going off the beaten path feel worth it. Case in point: Delaware State Park. Spanning over 1,680 acres, this is a place that promises picturesque hiking trails, camping opportunities, fishing access, boating spaces, and more. For those who love the park's outdoorsy aspect but want to sleep someplace a bit more comfortable than a tent, there's no need to worry. Delaware, the Midwestern college city offering big-name art and historic movie nights, is less than a 10-minute drive away — and yes, you'll get to choose between several reasonably priced accommodation options here. Delaware State Park is also often described as quiet, peaceful, and relaxing, but don't take that to mean it's entirely secluded.
You'll find it between Columbus and Toledo, and it can be reached from either in well under two hours, thanks to Route 23 passing nearby. For those flying into the area, John Glenn Columbus International Airport is 30-something miles away. Keep in mind that public transportation options aren't the most convenient around here, but since you're planning a more outdoorsy experience, you'll probably need to rent something sturdy and practical anyway. Try to pick something that'll still fit within a city setting, especially if you want to go on a couple of day trips (you'll find some great recommendations below).
Scenic trails and camping opportunities to explore in Delaware State Park
One of the main elements visitors have complimented when describing their experience in Delaware State Park is the well-maintained trail network, complete with many picturesque viewpoints. There are five individual pathways, all of which are on the shorter side and are easy enough for beginners. They're great for hiking and biking, and chances are you'll get to spot an interesting bird or two along the way. The trails are also shaded, but be warned that this is a popular spot for mosquitoes, so keep some bug spray handy and try to wear long sleeves. With all that said, the trails not only promise some impressive wetland and meadow views, but they also connect the lake to the campsites, which brings us to our next point.
Those planning to spend a night (or more) on-site will be happy to learn that Delaware State Park has been named one of Ohio's five best places for camping near Columbus, according to seasoned campers. The area features over 200 electric sites, clean bathrooms, and a children's playground. Pets are welcome, but remember to book a spot beforehand because it can get busy. That shouldn't be too big of a problem, though, since previous campers note that you'll still find the set-up to be private and secluded, thanks to the sites being spaced apart and the area being so wooded. The staff receives a lot of praise, too, but on the flip side, people have complained about raccoons and poison ivy, so keep an eye out. While here, don't miss out on the disc golf course. Reviewers say it's nice but challenging.
Delaware State Park offers beach access, boating, and fishing
One of Delaware State Park's biggest perks is its location right along Delaware Lake, which turns it into a water lover's playground. Here, you can boat, fish, or go swimming at the nearby public beach, which is touted as a pleasant, well-equipped space to enjoy during the warmer months. Those who've been in the water describe it as clean, too. Be warned, though, that pets are not allowed on the beach. If you come during the colder months but still want to spend some time relaxing outdoors, you can make use of one of the eight picnic areas scattered around the park. They all come with grills, tables, and beautiful views.
If you're into boating, you'll be happy to learn that there are no limits on the horsepower of your vessel. You'll also get access to a kayak-canoe launch, plus a marina that operates seasonally. According to past visitors, the lake can be explored even with smaller watercrafts like kayaks, and the shores are calm.
Fishing is another popular activity, especially since the reservoir houses an array of species like largemouth and smallmouth bass, catfish, and crappie. This map can help you navigate the area better. While you'll need a valid Ohio fishing license if you're age 16 and up, there's a designated pond where those younger than 16 are allowed to partake in the activity as well. There's also a shop on-site where you can fuel up on food and equipment. If, after your outdoorsy adventures are finished, you still feel the itch for a proper city escape, you can always drive the half hour to Marysville. Tucked between Columbus and Fort Wayne, this is a scenic "shaded city" filled with peaceful parks and artisans.