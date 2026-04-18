Nestled Between Toledo And Columbus Is A Scenic Ohio State Park With Great Fishing And Hiking Trails

One of Delaware State Park's biggest perks is its location right along Delaware Lake, which turns it into a water lover's playground. Here, you can boat, fish, or go swimming at the nearby public beach, which is touted as a pleasant, well-equipped space to enjoy during the warmer months. Those who've been in the water describe it as clean, too. Be warned, though, that pets are not allowed on the beach. If you come during the colder months but still want to spend some time relaxing outdoors, you can make use of one of the eight picnic areas scattered around the park. They all come with grills, tables, and beautiful views.

If you're into boating, you'll be happy to learn that there are no limits on the horsepower of your vessel. You'll also get access to a kayak-canoe launch, plus a marina that operates seasonally. According to past visitors, the lake can be explored even with smaller watercrafts like kayaks, and the shores are calm.

Fishing is another popular activity, especially since the reservoir houses an array of species like largemouth and smallmouth bass, catfish, and crappie. This map can help you navigate the area better. While you'll need a valid Ohio fishing license if you're age 16 and up, there's a designated pond where those younger than 16 are allowed to partake in the activity as well. There's also a shop on-site where you can fuel up on food and equipment. If, after your outdoorsy adventures are finished, you still feel the itch for a proper city escape, you can always drive the half hour to Marysville. Tucked between Columbus and Fort Wayne, this is a scenic "shaded city" filled with peaceful parks and artisans.