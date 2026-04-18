Illinois' Quaint Chicago Suburb Is A Riverside Village With A Charming Downtown, Shops, And Family-Friendly Fun

The state of Illinois is blessed to be home to more than 85,000 miles of rivers and streams flowing within its borders. That makes for a landscape filled with scenic river cities, comprising some of Illinois' most charming downtowns to visit, such as Joliet. Another riverside village to consider for a picturesque getaway is West Dundee, a quaint Chicago suburb known for its historic downtown district, boutique shops, and family-friendly activities.

It makes sense that you'll find pleasant eateries and shops here, vestiges of West Dundee's heritage. The community began when John and Nancy Oatman opened a tavern and store in 1835. Just two years later, a lottery determined who would name the town, and the winner named it Dundee after his Scottish roots. It was incorporated in 1867. A one-time sleepy farm community, West Dundee had a reputation for safeguarding slaves on the Underground Railroad. These days, extensive renovations and private investment seeking to preserve the nature of its architecture have made it a kind of Hallmark town that hosts community events throughout the year, and a visit may coincide with the summer concert series, a Halloween party in October, and the festive Dickens in Dundee holiday kick-off in December.

Out-of-towners can fly into Chicago O'Hare International Airport, ranked America's most connected airport in 2025. The drive here is about 30 miles. You can also leisurely ride the Metra train from Chicago to nearby Elgin, which is only 5 miles away, and taxi to West Dundee. If you're seeking lodging with character, try the 124 Lofts, housed in a historic building with high ceilings, exposed brick, and hardwood floors. The rooms accommodate two people and provide a kitchenette and a Keurig coffee maker. Otherwise, Extended Stay America Suites is family-oriented with full-sized kitchens and free breakfasts.