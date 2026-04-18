Illinois' Quaint Chicago Suburb Is A Riverside Village With A Charming Downtown, Shops, And Family-Friendly Fun
The state of Illinois is blessed to be home to more than 85,000 miles of rivers and streams flowing within its borders. That makes for a landscape filled with scenic river cities, comprising some of Illinois' most charming downtowns to visit, such as Joliet. Another riverside village to consider for a picturesque getaway is West Dundee, a quaint Chicago suburb known for its historic downtown district, boutique shops, and family-friendly activities.
It makes sense that you'll find pleasant eateries and shops here, vestiges of West Dundee's heritage. The community began when John and Nancy Oatman opened a tavern and store in 1835. Just two years later, a lottery determined who would name the town, and the winner named it Dundee after his Scottish roots. It was incorporated in 1867. A one-time sleepy farm community, West Dundee had a reputation for safeguarding slaves on the Underground Railroad. These days, extensive renovations and private investment seeking to preserve the nature of its architecture have made it a kind of Hallmark town that hosts community events throughout the year, and a visit may coincide with the summer concert series, a Halloween party in October, and the festive Dickens in Dundee holiday kick-off in December.
Out-of-towners can fly into Chicago O'Hare International Airport, ranked America's most connected airport in 2025. The drive here is about 30 miles. You can also leisurely ride the Metra train from Chicago to nearby Elgin, which is only 5 miles away, and taxi to West Dundee. If you're seeking lodging with character, try the 124 Lofts, housed in a historic building with high ceilings, exposed brick, and hardwood floors. The rooms accommodate two people and provide a kitchenette and a Keurig coffee maker. Otherwise, Extended Stay America Suites is family-oriented with full-sized kitchens and free breakfasts.
Walk the river and pet an alpaca in West Dundee
Planted in the upper Fox River Valley in northern Illinois, West Dundee's most treasured attraction is the Fox River Trail. Part of the multi-use, north-south path spanning 45 miles from Algonquin to Oswego, another underrated Chicago suburb worth a visit, the trail traverses over bridges through community parks, forest preserves, and riverside communities. Stroll or bike ride along this outdoor paradise or paddle a kayak, accessing the river in downtown or South End Park.
Fans of furry and feathered critters should spend time at the cozy Randall Oaks Zoo. Unlike a lot of zoos, you can pet and feed the animals here, which are mostly smaller farm animals, such as goats, emus, and alpacas. You'll also see cows and birds — including red-tailed hawks and great horned owls. Yelp reviewers say it's ideal for kids 10 and under and tout the zoo's cleanliness. If kids just want to run around, you'll find 140 acres of space in the adjacent Randall Oaks Park, which also has three playgrounds and even a 10-hole disc golf course with rolling hills and large oaks.
For indoor fun, unleash your inner warrior on the obstacle courses, boulder walls, and aerial adventures of Adrenaline Monkey. Two hours of fun can run $29. Look out for occasional promotions, such as family deals. One dad on Google says it's a "wonderful place to bring anyone with tons of energy." Another must stop is the Underground Retrocade. A Google fan calls it "the coolest place in the burbs!" With two floors devoted to more than 200 vintage arcade games, such as Asteroids, Centipede, and Donkey Kong, pinball, skeeball, and air hockey, this is a gaming paradise. Just $20 gets you unlimited play plus some tokens for pinball.
Dine and shop in West Dundee
The past is now on display in West Dundee's downtown Main Street, where 19th-century architecture blends with modern-day storefronts. Bar & grill concepts are popular here, including community cornerstone Emmett's Brewing Co., housed in a historic brick Italianate building and former bank. Choose a locally-made lager, India pale ale, or stout to accompany your soups, salads, burgers, and sandwiches. Google reviewers praise the restaurant's servers and their attentiveness. Enjoy more hearty fare at The Village Squire, where chicken parmesan linguini, barbecue brisket mac, and pork chops are popular, along with Greek-influenced items like gyros and saganaki — flaming cheese served with pita. For Mexican cuisine, tacos and micheladas are on tap at Taqueria El Tio Ramos, where taco filling options include basic chicken along with cow head and tongue.
West Dundee's old-fashioned atmosphere can inspire browsing. Ladybug Lane is a boutique for all of your tchotchke needs, including fruit spreads, teas, holiday decor, tablescape items, and stationery. Boxwood Home Design & Cabinetry Co. is like an intimate Pottery Barn with its community events, such as a holiday open house, along with its home decor, candles, vases, and artwork. For the young and young at heart, family-owned Around the Corner Candy gets rave reviews for its nostalgic candy, gourmet chocolates, licorice, and gummies. One Google reviewer calls it a place where childhood comes "alive again."
For edgier fun, you may be surprised to find out that if you're over 18, you can rock out in this quaint town at Rookies RocHaus. This live music venue boasts a 4.7-star rating on Google, and it's hard to overstate how enthusiastic reviewers are about this "hidden gem" known for its range of acts, clean bathrooms, and great views of the stage.