This Underrated Chicago Suburb Is A Riverfront Hub For Tourism With A Lively Downtown, Trails, And Seasonal Fun

It's easy to be drawn to the electrifying buzz of the Windy City — from under-the-radar Chicago gems that deserve to be on every itinerary to its hippest neighborhoods with artsy, trendy vibes and cobbled streets. As much as there's so much to see and do there, you shouldn't overlook its underrated suburbs. Oswego is a diamond in the rough, not too far from the bustling city noise. Here, you'll be walking the downtown streets in search of good eats and retail therapy; meanwhile, its parks make for wonderful picnic spots and leisurely strolls along the riverfront. Visit at the right time, and you just might catch one of Oswego's seasonal events that make this place all the more special.

Originally home to the Potawatomi, Ottawa, and Chippewa tribes, Oswego's location on the river was the primary reason for its establishment. The first settlers came to the area in the 1830s, which started a movement for more families to join. The village went by Hudson and Lodi before the community decided on the name "Oswego" in 1837. The Chicago suburb reaffirmed its strategic importance in regional transit — three state highways began there, and U.S. Route 34 connected it to broader networks. That, along with the residential constructions, further contributed to the village's growth. Nowadays, with the abundance of activities and year-round festivities, this is a great tourist destination to explore the road less traveled.

It only takes about an hour by car to get to Oswego from Chicago, while Rockford is an hour and 20 minutes away. Joliet is also close — just a short 40 minutes from the suburb. Regarding where to stay, your options include AmericInn by Wyndham Oswego and Best Western Oswego Hotel. You'll find relatively affordable accommodations on Airbnb as well, depending on how much you're willing to spend.