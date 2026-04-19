Tucked Inside North Myrtle Beach Is South Carolina's Nature Preserve With Dunes And Trails

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Thanks to its busy oceanfront boardwalk and bustling food scene, Myrtle Beach was named one of America's favorite getaways in 2025. However, if you're looking for peace and quiet away from the crowds, consider checking out its sister community up the coast. North Myrtle Beach has calm, wide beaches and beautiful green spaces, like the Ingram Dunes Natural Area, a nature preserve with picturesque dunes and lovely trails.

The pretty wooded park wouldn't exist without the involvement of local residents. Not long ago, there were plans to build a housing development on the property. However, residents persuaded city and state legislators to preserve the historic land instead. In 2019, the City of Myrtle Beach purchased the plot and turned it into a 7.24-acre urban sanctuary for all to enjoy.

It's easy to understand why locals (and the city) would want to protect this unique site: It's all that remains of a millennia-old dune system, which features some of the tallest dunes on the state's coast. The South Carolina Environmental Law Project calls the dunes "one of the last remaining undisturbed natural areas in the city" and has fought to protect them. The dunes even approach the height of the tallest dune system on the Atlantic coast, which is found at Jockey's Ridge State Park in North Carolina's Outer Banks region. Visitors can explore the dunes and the scenic forest on the reserve's nature trails, which are free to access and open from dawn to dusk. There are two entrances: one on Hillside Drive between 9th and 10th Avenues South (where parking is free), and another on Strand Avenue.