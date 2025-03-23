A North Carolina State Park Boasts The Atlantic Coast's Tallest Dune System For Thrilling Outdoor Fun
North Carolina has a well-earned reputation as arguably the best state for outdoor adventures in the American South. Much of this reputation stems from the state's western corridor, where the Tar Heel State's breathtaking Appalachian Mountains forge some of the top outdoor wonders on the East Coast. North Carolina shares the ever-popular Great Smoky Mountains National Park with Tennessee, while destinations like Romantic Asheville and the titanic Mount Mitchell are all North Carolina's own.
If you want to avoid the crowds, we have good news; there are lesser-known mountain spots like Crowders Mountain State Park, which protect scenic trails and overlooks just outside of Charlotte. But on the opposite end of the state, North Carolina's coast has its own unmissable outdoor destinations that offer a sunny, seaside contrast to the mountains further west. One perfect example of North Carolina's beach beauty is the amazing Jockey's Ridge State Park.
Located about three hours from Raleigh and two hours from Virginia Beach, Jockey's Ridge State Park lies within North Carolina's celebrated Outer Banks region, where it takes advantage of the scenic barrier island setting to provide ample beaches, waves, and seaside charm. But even within the broader coastal serenity of the Outer Banks, Jockey's Ridge stands out for its impressive natural features. The park's picturesque dunes are the best on the entire Eastern Seaboard, while Jockey's Ridge also sits quite close to many of the region's top historical sites. And if you're looking for some unforgettable fun on your Outer Banks vacation, Jockey's Ridge State Park offers some of the most thrilling — and most unique — outdoor activities in North Carolina.
The dunes at Jockey's Ridge State Park
Instagram-worthy dunes are not unheard of along America's Atlantic coastline, and a bit north of the Outer Banks, you can find plenty of pretty beachside dunes on Maryland and Virginia's Assateague Island. But while the dunes at Jockey's Ridge State Park are not alone along the Atlantic Coast, they do stand out for sheer size. Though the exact height of the park's dunes can vary depending on weather conditions, the Jockey's Ridge dunes reach heights of between 80 and 100 feet. This makes them the tallest single dune system on the entire U.S. East Coast. With such a prominent size, the dunes at Jockey's Ridge sit in the same lofty company as the famed dunes of national parks like Indiana Dunes and Colorado's Great Sand Dunes National Park & Preserve.
Jockey's Ridge State Park's expansive dune system is a scenic focal point for one of the most beautiful beaches on North Carolina's coast. But while the park's dunes may look like something straight out of the Sahara, Jockey's Ridge's 426 acres also contain at least two other distinct ecosystems that provide an immersive tour into the unique environment of the Outer Banks. In addition to its towering dunes, Jockey's Ridge contains a lovely maritime thicket forest rich with live oaks, cedars, coastal pines, and other wild plant life. Closer to the water, the park also protects an important stretch of the Roanoke Sound estuary, where sawgrass and other tidal plants form a complex ecosystem of fish nurseries, seabirds, and other types of marine life.
Some of the most unique outdoor fun in North Carolina
Jockey's Ridge State Park's mighty dunes and intricate ecosystems make it perhaps the most scenic spot in the Outer Banks, and it also happens to be one of North Carolina's best spots for outstanding outdoor fun. One of the benefits of the park's sizable dunes is some of the country's best opportunities for hang gliding. Jockey's Ridge State Park is not only a Mecca for hang-gliding enthusiasts of all experience levels, but it's also home to a top hang-gliding school. Each spring, Jockey's Ridge State Park hosts the annual Hang Gliding Spectacular, the longest-running hang-gliding competition in the world!
Even if you're not a fan of heights, you can still take advantage of Jockey's Ridge's flying environment with amazing conditions for flying a kite (as evidenced by the magical Outer Banks Kite Festival held in the park each year). And thanks to the park's massive dunes, you can also experience some of the best sandboarding adventures east of the Mississippi. If flying and sandboarding aren't for you, you can head over to Jockey's Ridge's accessible boardwalk and great hiking trails for peaceful seaside walks. You can also take a quick day trip to the nearby "Birthplace of Aviation" at North Carolina's Kill Devil Hills, where the Wright Brothers flew the first airplane over a century ago.
Though Jockey's Ridge doesn't have any camping spots itself, you can find cozy and reservable campsites at the nearby Pettigrew State Park. Of course, you can also relax at the many hotels, B&Bs, and vacation rentals in the Outer Banks. No matter where you stay, Jockey's Ridge State Park is an essential stop on any Outer Banks vacation and one of the most thrilling natural wonders on the East Coast.