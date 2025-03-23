A North Carolina State Park Boasts The Atlantic Coast's Tallest Dune System For Thrilling Outdoor Fun

North Carolina has a well-earned reputation as arguably the best state for outdoor adventures in the American South. Much of this reputation stems from the state's western corridor, where the Tar Heel State's breathtaking Appalachian Mountains forge some of the top outdoor wonders on the East Coast. North Carolina shares the ever-popular Great Smoky Mountains National Park with Tennessee, while destinations like Romantic Asheville and the titanic Mount Mitchell are all North Carolina's own.

If you want to avoid the crowds, we have good news; there are lesser-known mountain spots like Crowders Mountain State Park, which protect scenic trails and overlooks just outside of Charlotte. But on the opposite end of the state, North Carolina's coast has its own unmissable outdoor destinations that offer a sunny, seaside contrast to the mountains further west. One perfect example of North Carolina's beach beauty is the amazing Jockey's Ridge State Park.

Located about three hours from Raleigh and two hours from Virginia Beach, Jockey's Ridge State Park lies within North Carolina's celebrated Outer Banks region, where it takes advantage of the scenic barrier island setting to provide ample beaches, waves, and seaside charm. But even within the broader coastal serenity of the Outer Banks, Jockey's Ridge stands out for its impressive natural features. The park's picturesque dunes are the best on the entire Eastern Seaboard, while Jockey's Ridge also sits quite close to many of the region's top historical sites. And if you're looking for some unforgettable fun on your Outer Banks vacation, Jockey's Ridge State Park offers some of the most thrilling — and most unique — outdoor activities in North Carolina.