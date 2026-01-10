Ditch Myrtle Beach Crowds For Its Quiet Sister With Calm, Wide Beaches And Family Fun Just 30 Minutes Away
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, seems to be more popular than ever. Per Tripadvisor's Summer Travel Index, the iconic yet affordable beach town was a top domestic summer destination for U.S. travelers in 2025, and another report by the review website PrivacyJournal revealed that Myrtle Beach was the most searched-for out-of-state beach destination in America in 2025. But if you'd prefer peace and quiet by the seaside over the lively Myrtle Beach Boardwalk, there's a simple solution: Head to nearby North Myrtle Beach, with calm beaches and a family-friendly atmosphere.
Just a 30-minute drive up the coast from its busier sister city, North Myrtle Beach offers 9 miles of wide, scenic beaches. The community was established in 1968 when four distinct beach towns — Cherry Grove, Windy Hill, Ocean Drive, and Crescent Beach — became one. Each of these four areas still has its own character, however. Cherry Grove is a coastal escape known for its white sandy beaches, saltwater channels, and the famous Cherry Grove Pier, which dates back to the 1950s. Windy Hill is the southernmost of the four areas, featuring kid-friendly tidal pools and access to the Intracoastal Waterway. Ocean Drive is said to be the birthplace of the Carolina Shag, a dance form created in the 1930s and still a popular pastime at Fat Harold's Beach Club. And serene Crescent Beach, slightly removed from the action, is perfect for shelling and peaceful strolls on the sand.
Discover family-oriented North Myrtle Beach
Apart from swimming and sunbathing, the area's uncrowded beaches are great for outdoor adventures. Aloha Water Sports offers parasailing (from $82 per person, as of this writing), banana boats (from $25 per person), and jet ski dolphin-spotting tours (consult for prices) in Cherry Grove. In Crescent Beach, New Wave Watersports provides similar options at comparable prices.
Steps away from the sand, you'll find more family-friendly activities throughout North Myrtle Beach. The waterfront O.D. Pavilion in Ocean Drive Beach has amusement park-style rides and midway games, plus live music and entertainment on some evenings. Go for ice cream nearby at Melt, a locally operated ice cream shop that Food & Wine named the best in South Carolina in 2019 (via WMBF News). It's open from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends.
If you're looking to dine with water views, check out Boardwalk Billy's, a family-friendly seafood restaurant on the Doc Holidays Marina, with an open-air deck overlooking the Intracoastal Waterway. It's open from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and until 10 p.m. on weekends. Learn more about the best seafood restaurants in Myrtle Beach, according to reviews.
Plan your trip to Myrtle Beach's quieter neighbor
There are plenty of lodging options in North Myrtle Beach. If you're hoping to stay within easy walking distance of restaurants and family-oriented attractions, try Ocean Drive Beach & Golf Resort, featuring an oceanfront pool and a convenient location near the O.D. Pavilion. Avista Resort has luxurious suites with sweeping sea views, and Prince Resort is set right at the foot of the Cherry Grove Pier. For a more tranquil escape, check out the many Airbnb listings in the area, which include cozy bungalows and A-frame cottages as well as condos and apartments with ocean views.
North Myrtle Beach is a 35-minute drive from Myrtle Beach International, a small airport with great reviews (and some of the lowest average fares in the state). If you don't have a car, AB2C Shuttle Service offers transportation to and from the airport starting at $60 one way for up to six people. Booking is required at least 12 hours in advance.