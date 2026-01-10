Ditch Myrtle Beach Crowds For Its Quiet Sister With Calm, Wide Beaches And Family Fun Just 30 Minutes Away

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, seems to be more popular than ever. Per Tripadvisor's Summer Travel Index, the iconic yet affordable beach town was a top domestic summer destination for U.S. travelers in 2025, and another report by the review website PrivacyJournal revealed that Myrtle Beach was the most searched-for out-of-state beach destination in America in 2025. But if you'd prefer peace and quiet by the seaside over the lively Myrtle Beach Boardwalk, there's a simple solution: Head to nearby North Myrtle Beach, with calm beaches and a family-friendly atmosphere.

Just a 30-minute drive up the coast from its busier sister city, North Myrtle Beach offers 9 miles of wide, scenic beaches. The community was established in 1968 when four distinct beach towns — Cherry Grove, Windy Hill, Ocean Drive, and Crescent Beach — became one. Each of these four areas still has its own character, however. Cherry Grove is a coastal escape known for its white sandy beaches, saltwater channels, and the famous Cherry Grove Pier, which dates back to the 1950s. Windy Hill is the southernmost of the four areas, featuring kid-friendly tidal pools and access to the Intracoastal Waterway. Ocean Drive is said to be the birthplace of the Carolina Shag, a dance form created in the 1930s and still a popular pastime at Fat Harold's Beach Club. And serene Crescent Beach, slightly removed from the action, is perfect for shelling and peaceful strolls on the sand.