New Mexico's Once-Thriving Gold Rush Destination Is Now An Abandoned Ghost Town Amid Mountain Scenery

Golden's rich history is still alive within the walls of some of the old structures you'll see here. As you wander through town, you'll find the remains of houses no longer lived in, large structures no one's used in decades, and ruins from the town's gold mining heritage. One of the most photographed buildings in Golden is the San Francisco de Asis Catholic Church, which stands out amidst the town's buildings that haven't aged as well. Miners built the Catholic church in early 1830, and today, visitors are welcome to explore the building and its grounds, and attend service if there is one that day. Even when the church is closed, visitors can walk through the old cemetery that the desert is slowly reclaiming. One visitor's Google review says, "...this is a small church and cemetery that shares a history through its graveyard. Very old headstones."

Aside from exploring the restored church, Golden's abandoned buildings and long-forgotten mining structures are hidden within the sagebrush, waiting to be rediscovered. Many crumbling buildings remain in the area surrounding the church, while larger structures and mining ruins are on the west side of the highway. Opposite the church, also on the west side of the highway, you'll find the skeletal stone remains of the former school house.

The only business still operating in Golden is Henderson Store, a family-run spot that opened in 1918 as the Golden General Merchandise Store. Here, you can find high-quality rugs, jewelry, and other traditional merchandise made by Southwestern American Indian artists and craftspeople. One Google review said, "The store is fantastic, filled with unique items at fair prices. I look forward to returning soon!" On its website, Henderson Store lists its hours as Wednesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., so make sure it will be open during your drive.