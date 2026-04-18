New Mexico's Once-Thriving Gold Rush Destination Is Now An Abandoned Ghost Town Amid Mountain Scenery
There are more than a few abandoned ghost towns that were once thriving destinations in New Mexico, and each place has a unique history that makes it special — Golden is one such town. After gold was discovered here back in 1825 the community began to grow as the mining industry expanded. What started as two small mining camps transformed into a bustling mining hotspot, and by 1880, Golden had a post office and eventually enough people to support a saloon, a school, and other businesses.
But once mining dried up in the nearby mountains, the town couldn't support a workforce, and residents moved elsewhere. By 1928, there weren't enough people living here to support its post office, and when that closed for good, Golden officially became a ghost town. In 2020, there were a recorded 0 residents in Golden, but according to World Population Review, the town's resident count has jumped to 21 in 2026.
Surrounded by the San Pedro Mountain range on one side and the Placer Mountain range on the other, there's no shortage of mountain scenery anywhere in Golden. The town sits off Highway 14 along the Turquoise Trail National Scenic Byway, which intersects Interstate 25 near Santa Fe and Interstate 40 near Albuquerque, giving you a more relaxed way to explore Golden, the desert countryside, and expansive mountain views.
What you'll see in Golden, New Mexico
Golden's rich history is still alive within the walls of some of the old structures you'll see here. As you wander through town, you'll find the remains of houses no longer lived in, large structures no one's used in decades, and ruins from the town's gold mining heritage. One of the most photographed buildings in Golden is the San Francisco de Asis Catholic Church, which stands out amidst the town's buildings that haven't aged as well. Miners built the Catholic church in early 1830, and today, visitors are welcome to explore the building and its grounds, and attend service if there is one that day. Even when the church is closed, visitors can walk through the old cemetery that the desert is slowly reclaiming. One visitor's Google review says, "...this is a small church and cemetery that shares a history through its graveyard. Very old headstones."
Aside from exploring the restored church, Golden's abandoned buildings and long-forgotten mining structures are hidden within the sagebrush, waiting to be rediscovered. Many crumbling buildings remain in the area surrounding the church, while larger structures and mining ruins are on the west side of the highway. Opposite the church, also on the west side of the highway, you'll find the skeletal stone remains of the former school house.
The only business still operating in Golden is Henderson Store, a family-run spot that opened in 1918 as the Golden General Merchandise Store. Here, you can find high-quality rugs, jewelry, and other traditional merchandise made by Southwestern American Indian artists and craftspeople. One Google review said, "The store is fantastic, filled with unique items at fair prices. I look forward to returning soon!" On its website, Henderson Store lists its hours as Wednesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., so make sure it will be open during your drive.
A must-stop along the Turquoise Trail
The Turquoise Trail National Scenic Byway is a 52-mile stretch of road that's part of Highway 14 and earned its name thanks to the large turquoise deposits that brought prosperity to the Navajo people long before the 1820 gold rush in Golden. Today, Turquoise Trail travelers on Tripadvisor say, "This really is the only way to travel between Albuquerque and Santa Fe. History and beautiful scenery all the way," and "There are churches, small towns, and plenty of wide open spaces to enjoy." It may take a little longer to get from Santa Fe, one of New Mexico's most charming scenic mountain towns, to Albuquerque by taking the Turquoise Trail, especially if you plan on spending time exploring the sights along the way, but the route lets you slow down and take in New Mexico's rugged mountain landscapes and learn the state's history from a new perspective.
Golden is about a 40-minute drive from Albuquerque and 50 minutes from Santa Fe, making it a good stopping point on the Turquoise Trail. It's just one of several old towns along the way, but you're sure to spot Golden's old church on the hill, and, on the opposite side of town, Henderson Store. Other popular ghost towns along the trail are Madrid, an old coal mining town, and the relatively more lively Cerrillos with its shops, art, and historic charm.