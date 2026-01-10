New Mexico's 5 Once-Thriving Locales That Are Now Abandoned Ghost Towns

Few other states can rival New Mexico when it comes to abandoned places. For one thing, there are hundreds of abandoned settlements across the state (more than 400, according to the official New Mexico Tourism Department estimates). They're also often better preserved than ghost towns elsewhere, thanks to a combination of low humidity and a sparse population in the areas around many old settlements, leaving them surprisingly intact.

Not all of the ghost towns in New Mexico are abandoned. Many are still occupied, if by a much smaller population than in their heyday, like the gold-rush settlement of Hillsboro, which in 1907 was home to more than 1,200 people but today is a tranquil village of about 100. Others have come back from the dead, like Madrid, a Turquoise Trail town between Albuquerque and Santa Fe that boasts Mexican charm, art, and cuisine.

For those who are seeking traditional ghost towns, where you can explore empty streets and structures that make you feel like you're stepping back in time, there are plenty of spots in New Mexico where you can get that experience. Some have been fully abandoned, while others are preserved as historical landmarks and have a small "population" made up of caretakers and workers. Here are five of the state's best ghost towns that are worth traveling to see. In narrowing down candidates for this list, we focused on a specific category of ghost town: those with zero full-time inhabitants beyond those whose sole purpose is the upkeep of the town. We also made sure to include ghost towns home to enough standing structures or landmarks to make a visit significantly worthwhile and interesting. Head to the end of the article for more details on how we curated this list.