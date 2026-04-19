Nestled Between Louisville And The Tennessee Border Is Kentucky's Scenic Bourbon Trail City With An Iconic Distillery
From bar to bar across the United States, you'll find different liquors and spirits depending on where you are and what you're in the mood for. But if you've ever stared at the rows of gleaming brown bottles behind the bar, one is almost guaranteed to stand out, no matter where you are — increasingly, even abroad. That bottle, sealed with its signature red wax seal, is instantly recognizable: Maker's Mark. A smooth, mid-shelf bourbon at a relatively affordable price point, it has earned a reputation as what writer and mixologist A.J. Rathbum calls "a rock steady reliable consumable [...] the perfect mid-range bourbon, a longtime bourbon for the (drunken) people, a very democratic drink." Yet it just so happens that one of the most recognizable bourbons in the world comes from a perhaps unlikely place: Loretto, Kentucky, a tiny town home to fewer than 700 residents (as of the 2024 census).
Loretto sits in central Kentucky along the famed Kentucky Bourbon Trail, an official route established by the Kentucky Distillers' Association in 1999 that winds through several regions encompassing more than 40 distilleries throughout the state. What began as a way to celebrate bourbon's birthplace has grown into a major tourism engine, drawing roughly 2.7 million visitors annually to destinations like picturesque Bardstown — widely considered the bourbon capital of the world, just 16 miles north — and Lexington, "America's Horse Capital," featuring adventures for foodies and outdoors enthusiasts.
Loretto is tiny, perhaps even one of the smallest towns on the trail. But the spacious grounds and self-sustaining economy of the Makers Mark distillery and farm, tucked into Kentucky's rolling pastures and laid-back countryside, make it a must-stop on your scenic bourbon country road trip.
Tour the Maker's Mark Distillery
The main attraction in Loretto is, without a doubt, the Maker's Mark Distillery at Star Hill Farm. The Kentucky Bourbon Trail features renowned brands like Four Roses, Woodford Reserve, and Castle & Key, along with newer additions like Dark Arts Whiskey House. Yet Makers Mark, founded by the Samuels family in the 1950s, remains a favorite, affirmed by its impressive 4.8-star rating across nearly 1,400 Google reviews.
Star Hill centers around the historic distillery, though the sprawling, working farm includes a village's worth of outbuildings: warehouse, limestone cellar, bottling facility, apiaries, wagyu cattle pasture, innovation gardens, and even a mushroom quarry. Many of these elements contribute directly to the on-site culinary program, where elements are grown, foraged, fermented, and ultimately served in the restaurant and bar. Art lovers will also enjoy finding two original glass sculptures by Dale Chihuly here (the distillery even hosted a larger temporary Chihuly exhibit in 2025). Maker's Mark offers a range of tours and experiences, from a basic production tour with tastings to more immersive options that explore the expansive grounds and provide a deeper look into the inner workings of both the farm and the distillery. After a tour — or even if you just stop by to visit the gift shop – you can dip your own Maker's Mark bottle into red wax, sealing an iconic keepsake to take home.
The on-site restaurant, Star Hill Provisions, is also open to the public from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. daily. The menu celebrates the region's Southern heritage and hospitality and sources many ingredients directly from the farm, appearing in dishes like fresh bread, pimento cheese, wagyu burgers, mushroom pizzas, and Kentucky bourbon pie served with mint julep ice cream. Naturally, there's also a bourbon-forward cocktail list featuring Makers Mark.
Explore Loretto and Kentucky's bourbon-horse country region
The Blue Grass Parkway is a scenic 71-mile drive connecting Elizabethtown to the heart of horse country in Woodford County, with Loretto a 10-mile detour off the route. In addition to Maker's Mark, Loretto Heritage Center is a worthwhile stop for those interested in learning more about the region beyond bourbon. The over-two-century-old town was founded as a religious community by the Sisters of Loretto, who today reside in the Motherhouse where they farm, manage the heritage center, and run a healthcare facility. Visitors can explore the Heritage Center's museum and art gallery. Of related interest, nearby Holy Cross Marion County is often referred to as the birthplace of Kentucky's Catholicism.
Downtown is small, but a handful of independent businesses serve the community. Stay at The Hill House, a cozy bed-and-breakfast with four guest rooms and hot breakfast included. For a casual bite, Cozy Corner serves no-frills comfort food — from cheese curds to chicken tenders. "The food was so good and the homemade marinara sauce, ranch, and spicy ranch were phenomenal," wrote a TripAdvisor reviewer.
For alternative lodging, you'll find some chain hotels in nearby Lebanon, also home to Limestone Branch Distillery, a legacy distiller where you can bottle your own bourbon. Bardstown, roughly 16 miles from Loretto, offers additional charm, including The Trails Hotel featuring well-appointed bourbon-themed suites. For more elevated stays, Lexington offers appealing options about 65 miles away. There's The Manchester, a luxurious boutique hotel inspired by Kentucky's horse culture which also offers curated experiences like horse farm tours. There's also Bourbon Barrel Retreats, which offers lodging in repurposed whiskey casks. If you're flying in, the closest airport is Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF), about 55 miles from Loretto. Blue Grass Airport in Lexington offers domestic service on major airlines.