Nestled Between Louisville And The Tennessee Border Is Kentucky's Scenic Bourbon Trail City With An Iconic Distillery

The main attraction in Loretto is, without a doubt, the Maker's Mark Distillery at Star Hill Farm. The Kentucky Bourbon Trail features renowned brands like Four Roses, Woodford Reserve, and Castle & Key, along with newer additions like Dark Arts Whiskey House. Yet Makers Mark, founded by the Samuels family in the 1950s, remains a favorite, affirmed by its impressive 4.8-star rating across nearly 1,400 Google reviews.

Star Hill centers around the historic distillery, though the sprawling, working farm includes a village's worth of outbuildings: warehouse, limestone cellar, bottling facility, apiaries, wagyu cattle pasture, innovation gardens, and even a mushroom quarry. Many of these elements contribute directly to the on-site culinary program, where elements are grown, foraged, fermented, and ultimately served in the restaurant and bar. Art lovers will also enjoy finding two original glass sculptures by Dale Chihuly here (the distillery even hosted a larger temporary Chihuly exhibit in 2025). Maker's Mark offers a range of tours and experiences, from a basic production tour with tastings to more immersive options that explore the expansive grounds and provide a deeper look into the inner workings of both the farm and the distillery. After a tour — or even if you just stop by to visit the gift shop – you can dip your own Maker's Mark bottle into red wax, sealing an iconic keepsake to take home.

The on-site restaurant, Star Hill Provisions, is also open to the public from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. daily. The menu celebrates the region's Southern heritage and hospitality and sources many ingredients directly from the farm, appearing in dishes like fresh bread, pimento cheese, wagyu burgers, mushroom pizzas, and Kentucky bourbon pie served with mint julep ice cream. Naturally, there's also a bourbon-forward cocktail list featuring Makers Mark.