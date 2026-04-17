This Florida State Park Gem Sits Near Gainesville

Home to the University of Florida, Gainesville is a great college city with a diverse culinary scene and easily accessible outdoor adventures. Explore the region's natural scenery while walking or biking along the Gainesville-Hawthorne State Trail, a historic rail bed turned greenway that originates in Boulware Springs Park, or venture a bit further from town to Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings Historic State Park, a hidden gem just a short drive away.

Tucked away in Cross Creek, FL, the state park centers around the former homestead of Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings (1896-1953), a celebrated American writer who won a Pulitzer Prize for fiction in 1939 for her book "The Yearling." Though not originally from Florida, she relocated there as an adult, purchasing a 72-acre orange grove near Gainesville in 1928. Rawlings and her husband renovated an old farmhouse on the property, and though they divorced a few years later, the author remained in her rural Florida home for two decades, using the surrounding landscapes as inspiration for several novels, including her prize-winning bestseller.

Rawlings' house and farm, listed in the National Registry of Historic Places, were later designated a state park. The historic house can only be entered on a guided tour (held at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., and 3 p.m. on Thursday through Sunday, except in August and September). The free tour, which includes stops at the orange grove and barn, offers an interesting insight into the life of a writer in 1930s Florida. The guide will point out where Rawlings wrote at a small cypress table on the porch and where she rested on her daybed on hot summer afternoons. "Loved this so much," wrote one participant on Google Reviews. "The idea of a simple life, an author's retreat, preserved [and] curated so beautifully."