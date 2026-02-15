Between Orlando And Gainesville Is Florida's Scenic Lake Escape With Beaches And A Peaceful Nature Preserve

The Sunshine State is pretty popular for its sun-kissed coastlines. But only visiting the oceanfront beaches is one of the most common mistakes people make on Florida vacations. Especially given the fact that the region is home to some of the highest number of lakes in the entire country. If a little fun under the sun on the water is what you're after, you can find plenty of that inland at Lake Weir — beautiful sandy beaches included.

This natural freshwater pool covers stretches for about 15 square miles on the outskirts of Marion County, roughly halfway in between Orlando and Gainesville, Florida's best college city. Having served as the backdrop for an infamous gunfight between a gang and the FBI back in the 1930s, Lake Weir is certainly drowning in local lore today.

Historical shootouts aside, the lake actually makes for a relaxing retreat. It has a scenic harbor, and there's even a nature preserve hugging one of its shores. In a Google review, one visitor described the lake as being a "welcoming, peaceful, [and] family-oriented" place. If you want to enjoy the scenery for longer, you can rent a lakefront abode on Airbnb or book a stay at the Shamrock Thistle & Crown Bed & Breakfast in the neighboring community of Weirsdale. The cozy inn doesn't sit right on the water but does have rave reviews online.