Between Orlando And Gainesville Is Florida's Scenic Lake Escape With Beaches And A Peaceful Nature Preserve
The Sunshine State is pretty popular for its sun-kissed coastlines. But only visiting the oceanfront beaches is one of the most common mistakes people make on Florida vacations. Especially given the fact that the region is home to some of the highest number of lakes in the entire country. If a little fun under the sun on the water is what you're after, you can find plenty of that inland at Lake Weir — beautiful sandy beaches included.
This natural freshwater pool covers stretches for about 15 square miles on the outskirts of Marion County, roughly halfway in between Orlando and Gainesville, Florida's best college city. Having served as the backdrop for an infamous gunfight between a gang and the FBI back in the 1930s, Lake Weir is certainly drowning in local lore today.
Historical shootouts aside, the lake actually makes for a relaxing retreat. It has a scenic harbor, and there's even a nature preserve hugging one of its shores. In a Google review, one visitor described the lake as being a "welcoming, peaceful, [and] family-oriented" place. If you want to enjoy the scenery for longer, you can rent a lakefront abode on Airbnb or book a stay at the Shamrock Thistle & Crown Bed & Breakfast in the neighboring community of Weirsdale. The cozy inn doesn't sit right on the water but does have rave reviews online.
Bask under the Florida sun at Lake Weir
You don't have to venture over to the coast for a beach day. With almost 40 miles of shoreline, Lake Weir has stretches of white sand that rival any of Florida's award-winning beaches. Eaton's Beach on the southern shore is one of the lake's more popular waterfront recreation areas. You can rent kayaks, paddleboards, and boats on-site at Eaton's Beach Aquatic Sports, which also offers scenic lake tours or sunset cruises. Savor signature Floridian fare at Eaton's Beach Sandbar & Grill, a local hotspot with a 4.6-star rating across more than 7,000 Google reviews.
You can also lounge on the sands at Hampton Beach, another small strip of sand that hugs the northeastern shore. The beach has picnic tables and grills if you want to fire up the barbecue. Or you can head up the road to Gator Joe's Beach Bar & Grill to tuck into some island grub.
Speaking of gators, Lake Weir didn't make our list of the most alligator-filled destinations in Florida. But the burly beasts have been known to frequent the waters. The lake has also battled toxic blue-green algae blooms in the past, so hop in and swim at your own risk.
Lake Weir's wilderness walks and wildlife
More beachy vibes, boat ramps, and picnic spots can be found at the Carney Island Recreation & Conservation Area, which also has a little playground area if you're vacationing with the kids. The more than 700-acre nature preserve sits on a peninsula that juts out into Lake Weir by its tiny doppelganger, Little Lake Weir, on the western shore. You will have to pay $7 to park at Carney Island, as well as at Hampton Beach, at the time of writing. Be sure to leave your dogs at home because the preserve is pet-free.
When you're done making a splash, trade the waters for dry land with a ramble through the Florida wilds. Several smaller hiking paths weave through the park, but you can cover more ground via the Carney Island Perimeter Loop. The easy trail spans just over 3 miles and will give you a front-row vantage point to some of the region's critters. "Lots of deer tracks. No deer. Armadillo. Several turkeys," one hiker shared on AllTrails. Keep an eye out for black bears, too, which have been spotted in the preserve. While in Carney Island, take a guided tour of the old Bradford – Ma Barker House, where the notorious 1935 shootout with the FBI took place. Reservations are required and do book up well in advance.