Puerto Rico's San Juan Alternative Is A Bioluminescent Bay With Seafood, Shops, And Souvenirs

Teeming with the allure of tradition and modernity, San Juan, Puerto Rico's capital, is an easy sell to first-timers and seasoned travelers alike. Americans won't even need their passports for a sojourn in this slice of Caribbean paradise. Most set their sights on Old San Juan, the island's oldest district, where European and Caribbean charm collide, with access to beaches that live up to their picture-perfect postcard reputation and a slew of exciting dining and drinking options to satisfy the most discerning epicurean.

But just under an hour's drive east from San Juan and Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport is Fajardo, the laid-back antidote to the bustling capital with a number of beaches dotting its shores. The popular Balneario Seven Seas is a family favorite, with all the makings of a sun-soaked holiday — think palm trees, powdery sand, and calm waters suited to snorkeling. Playa Canalejo offers similarly calm waters and snorkeling opportunities, though come prepared with your own gear, as the beach has no facilities.

Looking for something quieter? Playa Escondida and Playa Colorá reward those willing to make a half-hour trek from Seven Seas with blissfully uncrowded shores — though neither is particularly ideal for swimming. Playa Colorá's powerful waves don't exactly inspire a leisurely swim; calmer waters and natural pools can be found at the northern part of the beach. Similarly, signs along Playa Escondida warn of strong currents. Though praising the beach as beautiful and secluded, a Google reviewer suggested staying close to Playa Escondida's shoreline, "There are places to wade in the water, but signs warn that the currents can be strong, so don't expect to swim too far offshore."