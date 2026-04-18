Nestled In The Mountains Is A Scenic Oregon State Forest With Waterfalls, Camping, And Trails
According to the Oregon Forest Resources Institute, a whopping 47% of the Beaver State is covered in trees. From the secret old-growth rainforests of the Cummins Creek Wilderness to the magical evergreen scenery of the Swick Old Growth Interpretive Site, this corner of the country is a total doozy for lovers of all things leaves, moss, and undergrowth. Yet for all the state's more famous forest sites, there's still one that remains nicely under the radar and ready to offer much more than just walks in the woods. Welcome to the Santiam State Forest.
In their official guide to the reserve, Oregon.gov hails the forest as one of the "best-kept secrets" in the foothills of the Cascades. Big words, but then you realize they're backed up by the spot's big views and big adventures. Yep, you'll find sweeping panoramas of the mountains on offer here, not to mention hidden picnic locations and campgrounds alike. Oh, and there are some incredible waterfalls deep in these forests that get just a fraction of the crowds seen at the nearby Silver Falls State Park, Oregon's largest state park.
Tempted to head there for an expedition? Thought you might be. Luckily, Highway 22 breezes right beside the area, meaning getting in from Portland should be a cinch. It'll take something close to 1.5 hours to drive down from the big city, where Portland International Airport (PDX) is, via Interstate 5 and the 22. There are multiple places to park up and dive in, with access to a variety of day-use areas, campgrounds, and trailheads via a series of side roads and gravel roads.
The waterfalls of the Santiam State Forest
The global hike tracking app AllTrails offers a clue about some highlights of the Santiam State Forest. In its list of the best trails in the region, the top three all happen to be waterfall hikes. Chief among them is the route to the Abiqua Falls, which might be rated "hard" but comes with an alluring score of 4.6 out of 5 overall (out of nearly 1,500 reviews as of writing). As one hiker wrote on the platform, "It was incredible! The hike down (and back up) was strenuous, but it was worth it." Indeed, that's backed up by a guide from Oregon Hikers, an online service of the Trailkeepers of Oregon. It warns that the path is steep and tricky in parts, and includes sections on slippery rocks along the river. The payoff, though, will be a head-on vision of a 92-foot cataract gushing over basalt cliffs.
The Shellburg Falls are also oft-mentioned as one of the standouts of this state forest, and they're accessible from a shorter, much easier hike of just 1.4 miles. It snakes southwards from the parking lots through the forest on a series of timber-built stairs, crossing a lower section of the falls, and then emerging at an observation point where you can see the H2O tumbling off its ledge. It's even taller than the waterfall at Abiqua, and reportedly just as peaceful.
Then there's the shorter but relatively difficult trek to the Butte Creek Falls, where hikers can usually walk behind the waterfall itself at the upper section of the area. That same, sub-one-mile trail then presses on through areas forged by ancient volcanic eruptions that are now covered in hemlock and fir, reaching a climax at a narrow, sheer-edged lookout — watch your footing! There, you'll gaze down at a slender, 78-foot waterfall surrounded by thick forestry on all sides.
Mountain trails and camping at the Santiam State Forest
Roaring waterfalls aren't the only pull of the Santiam State Forest. Other hiking paths creep up to 5,000 feet above sea level, leaving behind the lush woodlands and creeks to offer sweeping panoramas on high. If that's the sort of thing that gets you lacing the boots, then be certain to check out the Rocky Top Trail. Experienced hikers can climb up to its namesake peak to take in the snow-dusted outline of Mount Jefferson — Oregon's second-tallest! It will all be framed by pretty wildflower meadows come spring and summer.
About 1,500 feet below and two miles away from that trail, on the same forest road that zigzags off the North Santiam Highway, the trailhead for the Natural Rock Arch heralds a steep descent that takes you straight down a ridge to reveal a wide arch carved out of the Cascades. Peer through to see the tops of vine maples and big Douglas firs sprouting in the canopy below.
When all that hiking's done and dusted for the day, you won't have to high-tail it out of there, either. Five separate campgrounds pepper the Santiam State Forest, all first-come, first-served. Among them is the Santiam Horse Camp, where campsites have fire rings, picnic tables, potable water, toilets, and walk-on access to the trails. There's even more camping at the North Santiam State Recreation Area, which sits adjacent to the state forest in the town of Lyon. Choose that for riverfront pitches and great fishing spots that are just a stroll away.