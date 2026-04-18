Nestled In The Mountains Is A Scenic Oregon State Forest With Waterfalls, Camping, And Trails

According to the Oregon Forest Resources Institute, a whopping 47% of the Beaver State is covered in trees. From the secret old-growth rainforests of the Cummins Creek Wilderness to the magical evergreen scenery of the Swick Old Growth Interpretive Site, this corner of the country is a total doozy for lovers of all things leaves, moss, and undergrowth. Yet for all the state's more famous forest sites, there's still one that remains nicely under the radar and ready to offer much more than just walks in the woods. Welcome to the Santiam State Forest.

In their official guide to the reserve, Oregon.gov hails the forest as one of the "best-kept secrets" in the foothills of the Cascades. Big words, but then you realize they're backed up by the spot's big views and big adventures. Yep, you'll find sweeping panoramas of the mountains on offer here, not to mention hidden picnic locations and campgrounds alike. Oh, and there are some incredible waterfalls deep in these forests that get just a fraction of the crowds seen at the nearby Silver Falls State Park, Oregon's largest state park.

Tempted to head there for an expedition? Thought you might be. Luckily, Highway 22 breezes right beside the area, meaning getting in from Portland should be a cinch. It'll take something close to 1.5 hours to drive down from the big city, where Portland International Airport (PDX) is, via Interstate 5 and the 22. There are multiple places to park up and dive in, with access to a variety of day-use areas, campgrounds, and trailheads via a series of side roads and gravel roads.