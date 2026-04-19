This 'Kayaker's Dream' In Washington Is A Paddle-In Island State Park With Quiet Beachfront Camping
With their wildly pristine views and outdoor activities, Washington's scenic San Juan Islands are very popular with travelers. A portion of the archipelago, including 83 reefs, rocks, and islands, forms the San Juan Islands National Wildlife Refuge, where people are generally not allowed. There are a few notable exceptions, however: Maintaining a distance of at least 200 yards from the islands' shorelines, it's possible to view these sanctuaries from the water, spotting baby seals and eagle nests through your binoculars. But on two islands, including Turn Island, visitors are allowed to paddle in and hike or camp near the water's edge.
Occupying 35 wooded acres, Turn Island Marine State Park — a "kayaker's dream," according to Washington State Parks — is only accessible by dinghy or kayak. The easiest way to get there is to paddle in from nearby Turn Point County Park, located a few miles outside the town of Friday Harbor on San Juan Island. You can also depart from nearby Jackson Beach, but it's considered somewhat dangerous for beginners: To make the trip, you'll need to be comfortable kayaking in the currents between the two land masses.
Camp by the water's edge at Turn Island Marine State Park
Kayaking from one San Juan Island to another is part of the fun, but so is exploring Turn Island's pebble beaches and quiet landscapes. To pull your boat onto the shore, use the main access area at the cove on the northwest harbor. Then head to one of the state park's primitive campsites to stake out your spot for the night. They're available on a first-come, first-served basis and share access to a pair of composting toilets. Most visitors find the island's campsites to be blissfully peaceful. "We spent the night here and shared the island with only one other camper," reported one visitor on Google Reviews.
Once your camp is set up, go for a walk around the island's rocky shore, keeping your eyes open for harbor seals and their pups. However, be sure never to approach or disturb wildlife on the island. There's also a beach on the island's southwest side, or you can strike out on the 0.9-mile loop trail that leads through a lush forest with views of the Salish Sea framed by Douglas fir and Pacific Madrone trees. "Incredible views," said one hiker on AllTrails. "Not for those with vertigo," noted another, referring to the trail's elevated sections and echoing one hiker's suggestion that some areas could be dangerous for younger children.
Plan a trip to Turn Island Marine State Park
If you're camping overnight at Turn Island Marine State Park, be aware that campfires are not allowed. You'll want to bring plenty of food and water — there's no potable water available on the island — and be on the lookout for the island's resident raccoons. It's best to bring animal-proof containers, as raccoons may open unsecured coolers and other food storage items. "The raccoons, as cute as they are, will walk up to your campsite right in front of you and steal your food," said one past camper on The Dyrt, a camping app and review website. Still, she called the place "Treasure Island" and added, "I'd stay there again in a heartbeat."
Many visitors enjoy exploring the coastline by kayak during their stay, and you can rent one for a self-guided, multi-day excursion at San Juan Kayak Expeditions in Friday Harbor. An added perk of staying overnight on the island is the chance to see the water offshore illuminated by bioluminescent algae, similar to the glowing waters off nearby San Juan Island that mesmerize kayakers. Turn Island Marine State Park is open year-round to day-use visitors from 8 a.m. to dusk. There's no cost to camp, but there's a nightly moorage fee of $23 per buoy and $1 per vessel foot to dock.