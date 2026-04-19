This 'Kayaker's Dream' In Washington Is A Paddle-In Island State Park With Quiet Beachfront Camping

Kayaking from one San Juan Island to another is part of the fun, but so is exploring Turn Island's pebble beaches and quiet landscapes. To pull your boat onto the shore, use the main access area at the cove on the northwest harbor. Then head to one of the state park's primitive campsites to stake out your spot for the night. They're available on a first-come, first-served basis and share access to a pair of composting toilets. Most visitors find the island's campsites to be blissfully peaceful. "We spent the night here and shared the island with only one other camper," reported one visitor on Google Reviews.

Once your camp is set up, go for a walk around the island's rocky shore, keeping your eyes open for harbor seals and their pups. However, be sure never to approach or disturb wildlife on the island. There's also a beach on the island's southwest side, or you can strike out on the 0.9-mile loop trail that leads through a lush forest with views of the Salish Sea framed by Douglas fir and Pacific Madrone trees. "Incredible views," said one hiker on AllTrails. "Not for those with vertigo," noted another, referring to the trail's elevated sections and echoing one hiker's suggestion that some areas could be dangerous for younger children.