Between Jacksonville And Tallahassee Is A Florida State Forest With River Paddling, Fishing, And Trails

The stretch of land across the very top of Florida, from Jacksonville on the East Coast to the state capital of Tallahassee at the mid-point of the state, is void of any major metro areas. However, it is filled with a variety of natural wonders, including underrated natural areas such as the woodland wonder of Osceola National Forest and the serene Holton Creek Wildlife Management Area. Another tract of public land which fits this mold is Twin Rivers State Forest, which is situated about halfway between Jacksonville and Tallahassee and offers river paddling, fishing, and trails, along with a variety of other outdoor activities.

Covering over 16,000 acres, Twin Rivers State Forest is actually a conglomeration of over a dozen separate tracts of land which are not connected to one another. The majority of these tracts also serve as the Twin Rivers Wildlife Management Area (WMA). The forest gets its name from the fact that these tracts of land stretch along portions of the Suwannee and Withlacoochee rivers. The waters and bottomland contained within the boundaries of the forest are filled with a diverse array of flora and fauna.

Because of the noncongruent nature of Twin Rivers State Forest and WMA, there are multiple entrances. Regardless of where you enter, there is a $2 entry fee for the forest (at the time of writing), which is open from sunup to sundown each day. Although there are a handful of primitive campsites, overnight options are limited in the forest. However, it is an easy day trip down I-10 from either Tallahassee to the west or Jacksonville to the east. Each city is less than an hour-and-a-half drive away.