Vermont's Largest Lake Entirely Within The State Is A Fishing Haven Perfect For Boating And Golfing

If you're looking for a peaceful retreat in Vermont, your search can stop at Lake Bomoseen. The pristine lake is the largest lake located completely within the Green Mountain State. It's also a tranquil spot to go boating, fishing, and even golfing.

Lake Bomoseen was formed about 12,000 years ago when glaciers chiseled the Taconics, an Appalachian mountain range that runs along the border of New England and New York. The roughly 2,400-acre lake was named Bomoseen, or "Keeper of the Ceremonial Fire," to honor the Eastern Abenaki people who lived in this area for thousands of years before European explorers arrived. The towns that were eventually established near the lake were built to support the slate industry, and Lake Bomoseen extends into two such towns – Hubbardton is now home to less than 750 people, while nearly 1,000 people live in slightly larger Castleton, a friendly college town with rail trails and historic charm.

It's easy to reach Lake Bomoseen. Rutland Southern Vermont Regional Airport (RUT) is only 15 miles away in Rutland, a walkable Vermont city with trails, galleries, and good eats. Since the small airport only receives nonstop flights from Boston, you should also check out Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport (BTV). Flights from all over the country land at Vermont's largest airport, which is still only about an hour and a half from Lake Bomoseen. Be sure to stop in Middlebury, which boasts cute shops, art galleries, and New England charm, as you drive south.