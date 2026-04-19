Vermont's Largest Lake Entirely Within The State Is A Fishing Haven Perfect For Boating And Golfing
If you're looking for a peaceful retreat in Vermont, your search can stop at Lake Bomoseen. The pristine lake is the largest lake located completely within the Green Mountain State. It's also a tranquil spot to go boating, fishing, and even golfing.
Lake Bomoseen was formed about 12,000 years ago when glaciers chiseled the Taconics, an Appalachian mountain range that runs along the border of New England and New York. The roughly 2,400-acre lake was named Bomoseen, or "Keeper of the Ceremonial Fire," to honor the Eastern Abenaki people who lived in this area for thousands of years before European explorers arrived. The towns that were eventually established near the lake were built to support the slate industry, and Lake Bomoseen extends into two such towns – Hubbardton is now home to less than 750 people, while nearly 1,000 people live in slightly larger Castleton, a friendly college town with rail trails and historic charm.
It's easy to reach Lake Bomoseen. Rutland Southern Vermont Regional Airport (RUT) is only 15 miles away in Rutland, a walkable Vermont city with trails, galleries, and good eats. Since the small airport only receives nonstop flights from Boston, you should also check out Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport (BTV). Flights from all over the country land at Vermont's largest airport, which is still only about an hour and a half from Lake Bomoseen. Be sure to stop in Middlebury, which boasts cute shops, art galleries, and New England charm, as you drive south.
Spend time on Lake Bomoseen
Lake Bomoseen first became a vacation destination in the 1920s, when writer Alexander Woollcott purchased part of Neshobe Island, in the middle of the lake, and created a retreat for his literary circle. Famous writers and actors were soon visiting his Algonquin Round Table and Lake Bomoseen. Other land, used as a summer property on the lake's western edge, was eventually donated to the State of Vermont and became Bomoseen State Park in 1960. The state park now covers more than 3,500 acres along the shimmering water, making it a pretty summer haven.
Since Lake Bomoseen is 7.5 miles long, there is plenty of space to spread out on the water. Woodard Marine sells, rents, and repairs boats near the lake's southern tip. You can reserve a fishing boat to cast for brown trout and largemouth bass, a pontoon boat to take a leisurely cruise, or a runabout boat for action-packed activities, like water skiing and wakeboarding. For a slower journey across the lake, you can rent a kayak or a stand-up paddleboard instead.
You can also choose to let someone else do the driving. Captain Luke, a fully licensed angling expert, offers half- or full-day guided fishing charters. Another option is a boat ride on the lake with the Lake Bomoseen Lodge, which offers both pontoon and tiki bar tours.
Explore land activities around Lake Bomoseen
Though the sparkling water is certainly Lake Bomoseen's biggest draw, there are plenty of activities if you prefer to stay on dry land. The Bomoseen Golf Club is perched on the lake's eastern shore. It first opened in 1933 as an 18-hole golf course, before being remodeled in 1953 as the nine-hole green it is today. The par 35 course now has a pro shop and a dock for golfers to arrive by boat. It also has stunning lake views, of course.
The Bomoseen Golf Club is just a short drive from Crystal Beach, one of two public beaches on Lake Bomoseen. The small beach, which has a concession stand and picnic pavilions, is perfect for families to cool off. The other beach is across the lake in Bomoseen State Park. Its sandy beach has larger facilities for groups and access to the state park's hiking trails, including the Bomoseen Hiking Loop. This 1.7-mile trail meanders through thick hardwood forests, around old slate quarries, and out to scenic overlooks along the lake. Keep an eye out for American redstarts and Eastern kingbirds, since this is a popular trail for birdwatching.
When you return from your hike, you'll discover that the state park's campground is also along the edge of the water. It has 55 tent/RV sites, 10 lean-tos, and restrooms with flushing toilets and hot showers. Give it a look if you want to wake up in the morning with a short commute to the best Lake Bomoseen has to offer.