Nevada's Gorgeous High Desert Lake Is An Idyllic Oasis Perfect For Camping, Boating, And Swimming
There's a secret haven for camping, boating, and star-gazing hiding in plain sight just two hours outside of Reno, the world's "biggest little city." A remnant of the prehistoric ocean once covering much of Nevada, Walker Lake is ripe for exploration and outdoor adventure. Although it's located just off U.S. Route 95 in Nevada's Great Basin, uncrowded Walker Lake feels remote and vast, surrounded by arid, high-desert landscapes and bordered by the Wassuk and Gillis mountain ranges.
Sans restaurants, hotels, or places to rent gear, Walker Lake Recreation Area does boast several campgrounds, a boat launch, off-road trails, and 60 square miles of water with an average depth of 80 feet. A stop on the way to many of Nevada's cool, funky towns, this body of brackish water happens to be a treasure trove for outdoor lovers and wildlife watchers, as well as geologic-history buffs. Sandy beaches along the lake's east side invite swimming, boating, and camping, with abundant wildlife adding to nature's entertainment, often with few others around. Past waterlines indicating Walker Lake's centuries of former levels are etched into the surrounding landscape, with tufa rocks rising up like oddities sculpted by an ancient sea.
Swimming and boating in an ancient ocean remnant
Whether you're jet skiing across the water or simply floating in the salty former sea, at Walker Lake your eyes can laze on the striking scenery. Sagebrush dots the sparse landscape, with Mt. Grant scraping the southwestern sky at 11,285 feet. When calm, the violet mountains surrounding the lake are reflected in its mirrorlike waters.
Water temperatures are best during summer months when they rise to about 73 F. With an elevation resting around 3,923 feet, Walker Lake's temperatures both in and out of the water can get quite cool during the other seasons. Arriving at Walker Lake Recreation Area from the north, there are several entry points into the water. Twenty Mile Beach is the lake's northernmost day-use site, with Tamarack Beach just a minute south, followed by Sportsman's Beach where visitors can find restrooms, shade, and a paved boat launch. You'll want to bring your own watercraft as there are no nearby rental places. However, this often-glassy lake has fluctuating water levels that can expose obstacles previously underwater, so sometimes it's more navigable by kayaks, SUPs, and canoes. Some reviews mention water levels being below the boat ramp dock at times, presenting difficulty for launching, so keep an eye on water levels before you go. Walker Lake is not a fishing destination, as high salinity levels are not fish friendly.
Land here is also a source for adventure. Hiking and biking around Walker Lake is scenic and leisurely, and off-road vehicles can explore 1,000 miles of trail systems spanning the region specifically for OHV fun. Beyond Walker Lake's borders, OHVs can explore Nevada ghost towns, historic mining camps, and acres of rugged terrain before returning for a peaceful night's rest lakeside.
Camping around Walker Lake
Campers find Walker Lake's lack of crowds an invitation for wildlife visits. Bring binoculars to spot bighorn sheep, black bears, and wild horses roaming the land along with a multitude of birds ranging from water fowl to bald eagles. Frequently, feathered and four-legged friends are the only camping companions you'll have. Walker Lake State Recreation Area is about two hours from Reno, so little light pollution exists and campers are blanketed by infinite stars. As one TripAdvisor reviewer notes, "The night was so dark and the stars were so vivid! You could almost touch them."
With a mountainous eastern side, all campgrounds are on the western shore. Sportsman's Beach Recreation Site is the least rustic, featuring 31 spaces for RVs or tents with options closer to and further from the highway. There's no potable water anywhere here, but Sportsman's offers shaded picnic tables, grills, fire pits, and rustic restrooms. Fees are $6 per vehicle, per night, or $36 per week.
Campgrounds at Tamarack Beach and Twenty Mile Beach each have a single vault toilet, and the grounds may prove challenging for anyone with mobility difficulties. There are no picnic tables, fire pits, grills, or shade, but you can find level spaces to set up tents or RVs in both areas — plus dispersed camping allows you to set up directly on the sandy shore. Reviewers on Google warn of spiders, however, so be mindful. These undeveloped camping areas are $4 per vehicle, per night, or $22 for the week. If roughing it in nature isn't for you, the small town of Hawthorne is just 12 miles away and offers lodging and eateries — so you can enjoy Walker Lake and still have your creature comforts.