Nevada's Gorgeous High Desert Lake Is An Idyllic Oasis Perfect For Camping, Boating, And Swimming

Whether you're jet skiing across the water or simply floating in the salty former sea, at Walker Lake your eyes can laze on the striking scenery. Sagebrush dots the sparse landscape, with Mt. Grant scraping the southwestern sky at 11,285 feet. When calm, the violet mountains surrounding the lake are reflected in its mirrorlike waters.

Water temperatures are best during summer months when they rise to about 73 F. With an elevation resting around 3,923 feet, Walker Lake's temperatures both in and out of the water can get quite cool during the other seasons. Arriving at Walker Lake Recreation Area from the north, there are several entry points into the water. Twenty Mile Beach is the lake's northernmost day-use site, with Tamarack Beach just a minute south, followed by Sportsman's Beach where visitors can find restrooms, shade, and a paved boat launch. You'll want to bring your own watercraft as there are no nearby rental places. However, this often-glassy lake has fluctuating water levels that can expose obstacles previously underwater, so sometimes it's more navigable by kayaks, SUPs, and canoes. Some reviews mention water levels being below the boat ramp dock at times, presenting difficulty for launching, so keep an eye on water levels before you go. Walker Lake is not a fishing destination, as high salinity levels are not fish friendly.

Land here is also a source for adventure. Hiking and biking around Walker Lake is scenic and leisurely, and off-road vehicles can explore 1,000 miles of trail systems spanning the region specifically for OHV fun. Beyond Walker Lake's borders, OHVs can explore Nevada ghost towns, historic mining camps, and acres of rugged terrain before returning for a peaceful night's rest lakeside.