Tucked Between Houston And The Gulf Is A Texas Haven For Fishing, Hiking, And Alligator Spotting

Texas is a big state, with vast expanses of desolate spaces and open land. However, you don't need to drive to its far-flung reaches to gain a sense of seclusion. Tucked between Houston and the Gulf is a state park that is a haven for fishing, hiking, and alligator spotting — Brazos Bend State Park. Often cited as one of the best Texas state parks, it is nearly in sight of the skyline of Houston, the state's largest city, yet it feels a world away from the modern world.

Not to be confused with the beachy haven of Brazos Island State Park (which is 360 miles south), Brazos Bend is in southeast Texas, some 40 miles southwest of downtown Houston via Highway 288 and Lockridge Road. It is only around 20 miles outside the suburb of Sugarland and about 26 miles from the town of Needville. Despite its proximity to these areas, Brazos Bend is remote, rugged, and teeming with wildlife, including some fascinating and dangerous species. Because of this, it is best to visit during the spring or fall, when temperatures are mild, and the park's wildlife is active.

Although it is on the opposite side of Houston from Anahuac, the "Alligator Capital of Texas," Brazos Bend has plenty of these large reptiles. Texas Parks & Wildlife estimates around 250 mature alligators over 6 feet long call this nearly 5,000-acre park home. Spotting alligators has actually become a popular activity at Brazos Bend, with many visitors printing alligator census forms prior to visiting to help track how many gators they spot in each portion of the park. However, it is important to follow the park's alligator safety protocol, which includes rules such as staying at least 30 feet from alligators and not feeding them.