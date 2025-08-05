Texas' Hidden Island Haven Is A Beachy Gulf Coast Playground To Camp, Swim, And Fish

Hot summers mean that people are flocking to every closest watering hole and beach. However, in the South of Texas on the Gulf Coast there lies a hidden beach on an island lacking those usual masses of visitors. This affordable, tropical beach paradise is where one can peacefully enjoy fishing, swimming, and camping in an unspoiled area. Don't expect any comforts of public restrooms and beach clubs at Brazos Island State Park, but do expect serenity.

Brazos Island State Park has a few different names including the more popular name of Boca Chica Beach State Park, and most locals refer to it as Boca Chica Beach. When visiting, you'll have the most luck in finding information in it by referring to it as Boca Chica Beach. However, for the purposes of this article, it will be referred to Brazos Island State Park. Just be careful not to confuse this with Brazos Bend State Park, which is another park landlocked in Needville, Texas, or you'll be finding yourself far from the beach.

Located about 24 miles or about a 45 minute drive by car from the closest city Brownsville, this beach sits close to the Mexican border. Most people would more likely make the drive from a major city such as San Antonio, which is a daunting 296 mile (or about a four and a half hour) drive. Be prepared, as that also means there is likely a security checkpoint as confirmed by some Google reviewers.