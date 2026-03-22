Texas' 9 Best State Parks, According To Reddit

Palo Duro Canyon State Park was one of the most highly recommended state parks on Reddit, thanks to an otherworldly landscape that one Reddit reviewer compared to the planet Mars. "If you like the mars landscape thing, take the time to go to Palo Duro. It's amazing and since it's out of the way, it usually isn't overrun." As this reviewer and many others pointed out, Palo Duro's distance from major residential hubs makes it less crowded than other parks. It takes nine hours to get there from Houston and over seven hours from Austin. The Dallas-Fort Worth area is closer, at around six hours, but that's still a trek. It's a good idea to overnight in one of the park's campsites or the nearby town of Amarillo.

Inside the park, smaller crowds aid the enjoyment of the unusual terrain. Palo Duro is all rock formations and canyons that give the impression that the landscape has been scorched and left with sparse greenery scattered around the rocks. Some formations, like the iconic Lighthouse Formation, tower high into the sky like altars erected to a deity. Others, dusted with orange and joined together, form part of the canyon. The canyon itself is hundreds of millions of years old, with four colors to mark each of its geological layers. There's also the Texas longhorns, coyotes, bobcats, birds, and other types of wildlife.

Hikers wanting to take the stunning climb down into the canyon can take the CCC Trail 500 feet down past all the colorful geological layers. The famous Lighthouse has its own iconic trail. There's also the Paseo del Rio Trail for those who want to see a genuine cowboy dugout from the 1800s, and the Sunflower Trail for an easy hike kids can do.