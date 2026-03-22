Texas' 9 Best State Parks, According To Reddit
Many people think California has the most varied geography of any U.S. state. But that distinction goes to Texas. California does have a reputation for being one of the most beautiful states in the U.S., and with its scenic beaches and rolling mountains, it has the most national parks in the country. But Texas surpasses California when it comes to the sheer variety of naturally beautiful landscapes. The Lone Star State is the second-largest state in the U.S., with 268,596 square miles. Sandy beaches, prairie land, swamplands, canyons, and more cover the state. In fact, according to a detailed study by 24/7 Wall St., Texas ranks first in landscape diversity in the U.S.
From islands with stunning wildlife and miles of beaches to alligator-filled swamplands reminiscent of Florida's Everglades, Texas' natural beauty belies its lack of recognition as the beautiful gem it is. Visitors looking for state parks within the state will find that the best parks showcase Texas' beauty in all its variety. Rock climbers will find Enchanted Rock, a beloved park with a pink granite mountain and climbing trails. Those looking for a tropical escape will enjoy Palmetto State Park, a lush tropical destination tucked between Houston and San Antonio. And for summer, some of Texas' best state parks have beaches, lakes, and other swimming holes to cool off in.
But don't take our word for it. We turned to Reddit, where real travelers were actively recommending Texas' best state parks to other travelers. After tallying upvotes, recommendations, and reviews, we came up with the best options for travelers looking for their next state park destination in the state.
Palo Duro Canyon State Park
Palo Duro Canyon State Park was one of the most highly recommended state parks on Reddit, thanks to an otherworldly landscape that one Reddit reviewer compared to the planet Mars. "If you like the mars landscape thing, take the time to go to Palo Duro. It's amazing and since it's out of the way, it usually isn't overrun." As this reviewer and many others pointed out, Palo Duro's distance from major residential hubs makes it less crowded than other parks. It takes nine hours to get there from Houston and over seven hours from Austin. The Dallas-Fort Worth area is closer, at around six hours, but that's still a trek. It's a good idea to overnight in one of the park's campsites or the nearby town of Amarillo.
Inside the park, smaller crowds aid the enjoyment of the unusual terrain. Palo Duro is all rock formations and canyons that give the impression that the landscape has been scorched and left with sparse greenery scattered around the rocks. Some formations, like the iconic Lighthouse Formation, tower high into the sky like altars erected to a deity. Others, dusted with orange and joined together, form part of the canyon. The canyon itself is hundreds of millions of years old, with four colors to mark each of its geological layers. There's also the Texas longhorns, coyotes, bobcats, birds, and other types of wildlife.
Hikers wanting to take the stunning climb down into the canyon can take the CCC Trail 500 feet down past all the colorful geological layers. The famous Lighthouse has its own iconic trail. There's also the Paseo del Rio Trail for those who want to see a genuine cowboy dugout from the 1800s, and the Sunflower Trail for an easy hike kids can do.
Brazos Bend State Park
When it comes to visiting Brazos Bend State Park, only the fearless need apply. Brave reviewers praised the park for its families of alligators and the ability to get close to the creatures. This is probably because the alligator population in the park's ponds and streams can regularly be seen while fishing or hiking — perfect if you're a fan of the reptiles, but not so good if they scare you. The trails around Elm Lake and 40 Acre Lake are some of the best spots to get close to the creatures. Those who don't want to get too close can watch for them from the safe confines of the observation spaces at both areas.
Visitors who don't care for alligators will find lots of other wildlife around the park. Woodlands and mature forests provide ideal habitats for migratory and native birds. Bird lovers can see over 300 species, with white ibis, herons, black-bellied whistling ducks, and vultures being among the most common. For wildlife of a different sort, hike the Creekfield Lake Nature Trail for bronze replicas of various animals. While recommending the park on Reddit, one reviewer had this to say: "Brazos Bend State Park. You literally walk among the alligators. It's really cool. And they have more colorful birds than you can imagine."
Wildlife aside, Brazos Bend State Park is a gorgeous example of nature's bountiful foliage. Hikes unveil grass up to six feet tall that dominates the park's western border. In other areas, hardwood forests are most common, and yet others have gallery forests of oak trees growing in corridors along the park's waterbodies and wetlands. Gorgeous wildflowers dot other areas, and the stagnant waterbodies are home to picturesque aquatic plant life along the park's water bodies. Brazos Bend is around 45 minutes from Houston.
Lake Mineral Wells State Park & Trailway
As far as parks go, Lake Mineral Wells State Park is one of the best. With the natural rock formations of Palo Duro (though on a much smaller scale), a serene lake, and woodlands for hiking, outdoor fanatics will find many places to enjoy. This is probably why the park was another of the most highly recommended Texas state parks on Reddit. Visitors consistently recommended the park for rock climbing and the lake activities. Some mentioned its proximity to the Dallas-Fort Worth area made it an easy way to escape into the peace of nature.
"I came here to recommend Mineral Wells, too! Great little park. And the climbing and rock scrambling on the east side of the lake is super fun (and shaded)," said one visitor on Reddit while recommending it to a fellow traveler. The 640-acre Lake Mineral Wells has plenty of space for boating and swimming. Kayaks, pontoons, and paddleboards are available for rent for those who don't carry their own. On the water, visitors can fish or simply enjoy a day sailing around.
Those who prefer to explore land will find hiking trails and sites for rappelling and rock climbing in Penitentiary Hollow. A beloved area of the park is the 20-mile trailway, which connects surrounding towns to Lake Mineral Wells State Park. Bikers and hikers can take the trail through sections of the park dotted with wildlife. Foxes, coyotes, and bobcats are some of the animals around the path. Those who want to explore areas surrounding the park can use the trailway to access the towns of Mineral Wells and Weatherford.
Dinosaur Valley State Park
Under two hours from the Dallas-Fort Worth area is Dinosaur Valley State Park, an escape into the past when dinosaurs roamed what is now known as Texas. It goes without saying that pint-sized members of the family with a dinosaur addiction will find the park interesting. But adults will also enjoy the ancient sights. In fact, in our research, adult Redditors consistently recommended the park. "Dinosaur Valley. Been going my whole life so I admit I'm biased but it is always cool seeing the dino tracks," said one Redditor.
The most spectacular are the dinosaur footsteps around the Paluxy River, where trails of the giants' footsteps have been preserved. With many of the footsteps visible along the Limestone Ledge Trail and the Paluxy River Trail, Dinosaur Valley is a rare chance to literally walk in the footsteps of four types of dinosaurs, including unidentified species. More dinosaur sights await at Dinosaur Models point. Here, towering replicas of dinosaurs will awe the kids who will likely want to snap selfies with the giant creatures.
If you judged by its name alone, you may expect that the park's dinosaur attractions are the only ones worth visiting. But after the tracks and replicas, the rest of Dinosaur Valley is a true oasis. Walk the Buckeye Trail to see waterfalls and Buckeye Creek, or the Oak Springs Trail for springs that gurgle as they flow. The Monarch Trail has butterflies and birds enjoying the park's plant life. And families with kids will find the Discovery Loop Trail easy and educational.
Enchanted Rock State Natural Area
It's no surprise that one of Texas' most visited state parks would get rave reviews on Reddit. Enchanted Rock State Park was consistently recommended as the perfect destination for nature lovers seeking a quintessential Texas experience. One Tripadvisor reviewer called climbing the park's pink-hued granite dome a "Texas rite of passage." Others raved about the views of Texas from the dome, and some also said they enjoyed the hiking and camping. Many also agreed that the colorful rock formations around the park were "must-sees" for visitors and locals in Texas.
The park's iconic pink dome should be the first stop for first-timers. Climb to the top for those amazing Texas views that reviewers on Reddit raved about. After the dome, plenty of other rock formations and natural features make for the most gorgeous hikes. The Interpretive Loop brings you to Little Rock, another rock formation within the park. And the Echo Canyon Trail passes Moss Lake and gigantic boulders. In the evenings, Loop Trail stays open for those who want to stargaze at the park's captivating night sky.
Enchanted Rock has been a designated Dark Sky Park since 2014, when the International Dark-Sky Association conferred the designation on the area. At night, the sky above the park twinkles with amazing star views. In fact, the sky is so dark that the Milky Way can be seen from the park. For more dark sky destinations, some of Texas' less popular, underrated state parks are so remote their stars stay as dark and clear as Enchanted Rock's.
Mustang Island State Park
Texas' sweltering summer is no match for the cool water on the beaches around Mustang Island State Park. This was the top reason reviewers recommended it as one of the best state parks to visit during the warmer months. The park is nestled on Mustang Island, a barrier island just off the coast of Corpus Christi, so miles of sandy beaches form a great part of the park. Starting in May, the ocean gets comfortable for swimming and continues until November, with temperatures hovering between 73 and 84 degrees Fahrenheit.
Those looking to cool down will find five miles of beach to settle on before jumping into the pretty blue waters. After swimming, shaded picnic tables set along the beach provide places to eat, and turtles may be your companions as two species of the creatures frequent the beach in some months. Bird lovers may find themselves face-to-face with migratory and other birds as the park attracts over 400 species. During spring and fall, herons, egrets, and more migrate through the area. Another way to see birds is to leave the beach and paddle down the Mustang Island State Park Paddle Trail. The 20-mile trail is ideal for fishing since it passes through shallow waters known for their good fishing. But bird lovers will also find much to see.
The park is perfect for a day visit, but overnight stays are possible at one of the 98 camping sites. Of the 98 sites, 48 have water and electricity hookups, picnic tables, and bathroom facilities nearby. These are around 400 meters from the beach, just beyond the park's dunes.
Palmetto State Park
Palmetto State Park is another of Texas' state parks that Redditors recommended highly for cooling down on hot days. Particularly, the park was the top recommendation for visitors looking for a state park where they could swim and fish in summer while being close to San Antonio. At around an hour's drive from San Antonio and Austin, Palmetto fits the bill. The park lines the San Marcos River, so cool river dips on sweltering summer days are a common activity. There's also a lake and a well for more cooling holes — and paddling and fishing opportunities.
Both the river and Oxbow Lake offer fishing. Those who choose to fish from the lake will find a pier for shore fishing and won't need a permit if they fish from shore. Similarly, shore fishing at the river can be done without a permit. During winter, park officials stock the waters with rainbow trout, so the season is good for getting trout. Anglers will also find carp, Florida largemouth bass, and catfish in the lake. Bass, sunfish, and more catfish can be fished in the river.
Outside the lake and river, Palmetto State Park resembles a tropical swampland thanks to still-water swamps lined with tropical-looking greenery and palmetto palm trees. Those who want to immerse themselves in the gorgeous landscape can see it all within four hours, as the park is pretty small with only five miles of trails. Both the Interpretive and Ottine Swamp trails pass through swampland and lush trees. While the Oxbow Lake Trail winds around the lake and its winged inhabitants. "Palmetto state park is along the San Marcos river. It's super pretty, there are trails in different parts of the area, there is a main camping area where you can fish, " is how one Redditor recommended the park.
Tyler State Park
In our research, gorgeous Tyler State Park was the jack-of-all-trades of Texas state parks. From a clear lake to hiking trails that go past greenery and woodland, visitors raved about the varied natural experiences inside the park. To round off its variety, the park is home to a few interesting historical structures that add depth to a visit.
As the park is part of the Texas Pineywoods, hikers will find at least two species of pine along with six species of oak, flowering dogwoods, maples, black walnut, eastern red cedar, and other trees. With such a colorful variety, fall hikes unveil vibrant colors that are gorgeous to behold. Whispering Pine Trail is the hike for oranges, yellows, and reds during the fall. The trail also has a waterfall, wading pool, and pine trees, so it's perfect year-round. Other trails include the birder's paradise trail called the D Loop Trail and Lakeshore Trail with its lake views and fishing spots.
With its 64-acre lake, Tyler is also a destination for lake diversions. Swimming is in a separate area designated for the activity, so visitors never have to fear a boat accident. After swimming, a floating dock invites the tired to relax and take in the serene views of birds and the still lake. Visitors can also boat and fish for bass, catfish, perch, and more in the designated areas. With cabins and 66 campsites (including full hookup ones), Tyler offers a good amount of options for camping stays. This, along with it being around 3.5 hours from Houston, made it the top recommendation for campers coming from the city. Here is how one regular camper recommended it on Reddit: "Tyler is my lifetime favorite. Camp there at least 3 times a year."
Colorado Bend State Park
Under two hours from Austin, this pristine wilderness park has 35 miles of trails going past breathtaking wilderness landscapes surrounded by peaky hills and mountains. But Colorado Bend State Park isn't all wilderness. The park is a rustic haven with caves and a waterfall. The refreshing watery oases dotting the woodlands impressed reviewers in our research the most. "There's a crystal clear spring hidden in the middle of Colorado Bend with cold water even in the dead of summer, it's completely worth the drive," said one visitor while recommending it on Reddit.
Another Redditor was all praise: "Falls at Colorado Bend State Park is insanely beautiful. Probably the most beautiful payoff for a hike from this list." By far, the most popular natural wonder with visitors is Gorman Falls, a 70-foot-tall waterfall with white waters gushing down travertine and surrounded by greenery. The breathtaking waterfalls are truly a sight to behold and possibly one of Texas' most beautiful. The hike to get there goes through cacti and wilderness plants and is well signed along the route. Colorado Bend's other major water body, Spicewood Springs Creek, can also be reached by hiking. Both Spicewood Springs Trail and Spicewood Canyon Trail lead to the creek and the pools it feeds.
At least 10 other trails pass prairie lands, wildflowers, a canyon, and more, providing plenty to do. While hiking, look out for bald eagles, golden-cheeked warblers, and other birds. The park is home to 155 species, so the creatures should be easy to spot. The park also has a cave that can be visited, but tours have to be booked.
Methodology
We searched through Reddit for threads where travelers were actively seeking recommendations for their next state park trip. With previous visitors recommending, upvoting, and reviewing the parks, our data came from actual travelers. From these recommendations and reviews, we took the state parks with the highest votes and the best reputation.