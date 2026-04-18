New Hampshire's Once-Thriving Town Is Now An Abandoned Relic

When you hear ruins, your mind may take you straight to Greece with its ancient temples. If you're thinking closer to home, you might imagine a ghost town with a gift shop like Calico, in California. However, there is nothing more chilling and fascinating than the relic of a once-thriving place that has crumbled, with no loud tourists or logo t-shirts. If you want to see a real abandoned ruin, the town of Livermore, New Hampshire, might make you shudder in the best way. Right in the middle of the White Mountain National Forest, home to the ethereal Diana's Baths waterfall, you'll find the remains of a place that once served as a hometown for loggers. You can walk around the ruins of an old mill, a school, and more, and you may find a few artifacts left behind by the residents.

To get to the remains of Livermore, New Hampshire, according to White Mountain History, you take "the Sawyer River Road from Rt. 302, west of Bartlett. About two miles up this road, portions of which were originally part of the logging railroad, on the left will be seen the remnants of the last sawmill and power house." The coordinates for the location on Google Maps are: 44.05105267708245, -71.43604391607923. The closest major airport to Livermore is Portland International Jetport (PWM) in Maine, which is around 80 miles away. This means you'll need a car. Before you set off for Livermore, however, make sure you spend a little time in Portland, a hidden gem of a town with a scenic beach and hiking trails.