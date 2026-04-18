Cape Cod's Best-Kept-Secret Is A Mesmerizing Bioluminescent Beach In Falmouth

Cape Cod is known for some spectacular beaches, and the Massachusetts peninsula has one in particular that is quite special, though not for the reasons you may think. Stony Beach, located in the fun beach town of Falmouth, isn't just a charming little seaside hamlet to splash around in by day. At night, it can also transform into something incredible, as during certain times of the year the water can literally glow.

This is because Stony Beach is one of the top places in the United States to see bioluminescence. For those unfamiliar with the phenomenon, bioluminescence is when any organism creates light thanks to chemical reactions in its body. It's not uncommon to see this reflected in the ocean, where fish, plankton, and jellyfish are just some of the animals that emit a light that appears blue or even green. It's a dazzling site that seems to make the water sparkle at night and Stony Beach is known for its bioluminescent sightings.

Usually noticeable before midnight, according to locals, the bioluminescence found in the shallow waters of Stony Beach is likely due to plankton and the comb jellies that are common to the area. During the summer months, thanks to warm, calm waters, these organisms come closer to shore where it's easy to see their dazzling light display as they are jostled by the waves. Stony Beach faces tranquil Buzzard's Bay, making it the perfect place for bioluminescence to occur.