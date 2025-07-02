Massachusetts' Coastal Attraction Known For Nature Trails Offers Up Stunning Panoramic Bay Views

The Knob is a local secret located by the Quissett Yacht Club. It is a beautiful quarter-mile out-and-back path that hugs the shore of Quissett Harbor. Follow the tree-lined trail to the end of the narrow strip of land, and you'll be rewarded with sweeping panoramic views of Buzzards Bay and the Elizabeth Islands. It is especially lovely at sunset — so do as the locals do and pack a picnic (the popovers from Pie in the Sky Bakery are a favorite). There are boulders along the shores on either side of the trail, so you can sit and watch the sky change colors, or look for oysters on Fisherman's Beach at low tide. Dusk is also a good time for bird-watching, so keep an eye out for great blue herons, great egrets, and snowy egrets in the summer. The property and the yacht club — formerly a hotel from the 1870s to 1970s — were privately owned but are now taken care of by Salt Pond Areas Bird Sanctuaries, Inc.

The Knob is a great destination for those who want to get a real feel for local life. It's super under-the-radar, as only locals and New Englanders who come to "The Cape" every summer know about it. That means it's not overly crowded with travelers. Cape Cod is known for its beautiful beaches, and there are three by the Knob: Fisherman's Beach, Crescent Beach on Buzzards Bay, and Little Sandy Beach, where kids swim and hunt for seashells. If you're planning to stay all day, bring a bathing suit, supportive shoes (like Teva sandals), sunscreen, and bug spray.