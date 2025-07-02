Massachusetts' Coastal Attraction Known For Nature Trails Offers Up Stunning Panoramic Bay Views
Cape Cod is the epitome of coastal New England charm, particularly the quaint village of Woods Hole. At this quiet town just south of Falmouth, you'll find clapboard cottages, historic lighthouses, and seaside trails like the Knob by Buzzards Bay. While on some Cape Cod beaches you can stroll for miles at low tide, Woods Hole has hidden coves and a scenic cycling path called the Shining Sea Bikeway. The town itself is tiny, with a bayfront main street (appropriately named Water Street) lined with restaurants, a harbor, and the ferry terminal to Martha's Vineyard. To learn more about New England's whaling traditions, marine research, and local sealife, head to the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution's Ocean Science Discovery Center and the Woods Hole Science Aquarium.
The easiest ways to reach Woods Hole are to fly into Boston Logan International Airport or Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport, both of which are about 90 minutes away by car, give or take 20 minutes depending on traffic. If you don't want to rent a car, you can take a Peter Pan coach bus from Boston Logan International Airport to the Steamship Authority ferry terminal in Woods Hole, a trip that takes about two and a half hours.
Walk by the water on the Knob nature trail
The Knob is a local secret located by the Quissett Yacht Club. It is a beautiful quarter-mile out-and-back path that hugs the shore of Quissett Harbor. Follow the tree-lined trail to the end of the narrow strip of land, and you'll be rewarded with sweeping panoramic views of Buzzards Bay and the Elizabeth Islands. It is especially lovely at sunset — so do as the locals do and pack a picnic (the popovers from Pie in the Sky Bakery are a favorite). There are boulders along the shores on either side of the trail, so you can sit and watch the sky change colors, or look for oysters on Fisherman's Beach at low tide. Dusk is also a good time for bird-watching, so keep an eye out for great blue herons, great egrets, and snowy egrets in the summer. The property and the yacht club — formerly a hotel from the 1870s to 1970s — were privately owned but are now taken care of by Salt Pond Areas Bird Sanctuaries, Inc.
The Knob is a great destination for those who want to get a real feel for local life. It's super under-the-radar, as only locals and New Englanders who come to "The Cape" every summer know about it. That means it's not overly crowded with travelers. Cape Cod is known for its beautiful beaches, and there are three by the Knob: Fisherman's Beach, Crescent Beach on Buzzards Bay, and Little Sandy Beach, where kids swim and hunt for seashells. If you're planning to stay all day, bring a bathing suit, supportive shoes (like Teva sandals), sunscreen, and bug spray.
Visit the picturesque Nobska Lighthouse
Another stunning coastal attraction is Nobska, a nearly 200-year-old lighthouse on Cape Cod. It is 3 miles down the road from the Knob trailhead by Quissett Yacht Club at the southernmost tip of the cape. The most postcard-perfect view of Nobska is coming down the small hill on Church Street, passing Nobska Beach. The lighthouse sits on a point sticking out into Vineyard Sound, surrounded by crashing waves.
The lighthosue is a must-see in the area, but not just for the photo op. It was an occupied Coast Guard residence until 2012, then it was turned into a museum. Today, you can visit the lighthouse, climb to the top of its tower, and take a tour of the building between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays in the summer. There are additional tours at twilight on Wednesdays (5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.). Summer is definitely the high season here and the best time to go. September is a quieter shoulder season, but you can still tour the lighthouse then. Come mid-October, many shops, restaurants, and B&Bs close or limit their hours, so try to visit before the end of September. Bigger hotel chains in the area stay open year-round.