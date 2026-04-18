Hidden In The Ozark Mountains Is A Scenic Missouri City With A Thriving Downtown, State Park, And Camping

You'll know you're in downtown Lebanon the moment you spot the "Our Town, Your Town" signage. From there, all you need is a peaceful stroll along the historic district centered around Jefferson Avenue and Commercial Street. The area is lined with well-restored brick buildings, some of which now house independent stores. Vintage-lovers can head to Dark Horse Antiques and Design, a treasure trove set up in a nostalgic atmosphere where you can shop for vintage antiques, decor, and unique collectibles. For pre-loved women's clothing and accessories, Elevate Thrift is the perfect place to shop. What's more, you'll be shopping with a purpose, as a portion of the proceeds goes to charity.

Food lovers wouldn't want to miss the top-rated restaurants when strolling through downtown. First on your list should be Elm Street Eatery (on Elm Street, now rebranded as Route 66), which holds a 4.5-star rating on Google with over 2,000 reviews. This welcoming spot is the perfect place to enjoy sandwiches, pancakes, and burgers, with an ambiance that gives the place an authentic American charm. Next, try The Lunch Box Cafe, which has been serving this city for generations. The restaurant has all-day breakfast and has been praised for its homey vibe.

Downtown is undeniably the heart of Lebanon, and the annual festivals and events held there make it even livelier. The First Friday (held the first Friday of every month) is perfect for retail therapy, as stores stay open late with plenty of deals. The Lebanon Farmers' Market brings together farmers and local artisans to showcase goods from April to October. The Lebanon Route 66 Festival, celebrated in honor of America's iconic highway, is another can't-miss. Held at Boswell Park, just a mile from downtown, visitors can marvel at classic cars and enjoy food, games, and musical performances.