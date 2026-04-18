Hidden In The Ozark Mountains Is A Scenic Missouri City With A Thriving Downtown, State Park, And Camping
Missouri might only see a small fraction of tourists compared to the likes of California, Florida, and New York, but there's no doubt it's home to a geography unlike anywhere else in the country. Those who make the visit, especially to the southern portion – where you'll find pretty towns nestled in the Ozark Mountains – will have plenty to say about the state's natural beauty and quiet, unhurried charm. It's also safe to say this stunning setting is a glittering trove of hidden gems, and the city of Lebanon is a perfect example.
Tucked in the heart of the Ozarks, Lebanon has a character that's intrinsically linked to its historically being a road town. The Wyota and Osage people who lived in this region used a trail that ran through the land, and that same path later became part of America's most iconic highway and a must-do road trip, Route 66, stretching nearly 2,500 miles from Chicago to Los Angeles. Though Route 66 is no longer what it once was, visitors can still enjoy the historic vibes downtown by stopping at the Route 66 Museum, housed inside the Lebanon-Laclede County Library, a free attraction filled with nostalgic Route 66 memorabilia covering the full progression of this iconic roadway. This scenic city also has a thriving downtown community with charming shops and local eats, along with plenty of camping opportunities and cool places to explore the outdoors, including Bennett Spring State Park.
Dive into Lebanon's thriving downtown
You'll know you're in downtown Lebanon the moment you spot the "Our Town, Your Town" signage. From there, all you need is a peaceful stroll along the historic district centered around Jefferson Avenue and Commercial Street. The area is lined with well-restored brick buildings, some of which now house independent stores. Vintage-lovers can head to Dark Horse Antiques and Design, a treasure trove set up in a nostalgic atmosphere where you can shop for vintage antiques, decor, and unique collectibles. For pre-loved women's clothing and accessories, Elevate Thrift is the perfect place to shop. What's more, you'll be shopping with a purpose, as a portion of the proceeds goes to charity.
Food lovers wouldn't want to miss the top-rated restaurants when strolling through downtown. First on your list should be Elm Street Eatery (on Elm Street, now rebranded as Route 66), which holds a 4.5-star rating on Google with over 2,000 reviews. This welcoming spot is the perfect place to enjoy sandwiches, pancakes, and burgers, with an ambiance that gives the place an authentic American charm. Next, try The Lunch Box Cafe, which has been serving this city for generations. The restaurant has all-day breakfast and has been praised for its homey vibe.
Downtown is undeniably the heart of Lebanon, and the annual festivals and events held there make it even livelier. The First Friday (held the first Friday of every month) is perfect for retail therapy, as stores stay open late with plenty of deals. The Lebanon Farmers' Market brings together farmers and local artisans to showcase goods from April to October. The Lebanon Route 66 Festival, celebrated in honor of America's iconic highway, is another can't-miss. Held at Boswell Park, just a mile from downtown, visitors can marvel at classic cars and enjoy food, games, and musical performances.
Outdoor adventures and where to stay in Lebanon, Missouri
When you're not exploring the downtown area, there's nothing that beats communing with Mother Nature, and Bennett Spring State Park, located about 15 minutes from downtown Lebanon, is one place you don't want to miss. This expansive park opens year-round, except on selected holidays and days with inclement weather, inviting visitors to appreciate the region's stunning landscapes and enjoy a bevy of outdoor recreation. Visitors can fish, hike, boat, and swim, or stroll along the Natural Tunnel Trail, featuring a 296-foot-long tunnel and offering sweeping views of the surrounding landscape. Throughout the park, visitors may also encounter wildlife, most notably deer, muskrats, and turkey.
Though you'll find plenty of hotel chain options near downtown Lebanon, camping is one of the best ways to soak up the area's natural beauty. Bennett Spring State Park has five different campgrounds, and each site comes with its own parking pad, picnic table, grill, and lantern post. Those on a family getaway can also make use of the family campsite. For a lakefront camping experience, Riverfront Campground and Canoe Rental, located on the banks of the dazzling Niangua River, has 200 acres for tent and RV camping sites and is praised for its cleanliness and access to water adventures. Hidden Valley Outfitters is also highly recommended by Google users and has a 4.5-star rating as of this writing. It sits close to Bennett Spring Park and is another favorite for a riverfront camping experience.
Lebanon is located within driving distance of the state's major hubs. The drive from St. Louis is about 2.5 hours, while Kansas City is a bit farther at three hours. Flying in? Springfield-Branson National Airport sits just 59 miles away. If you want to explore more of the Ozarks' hidden gems, Lebanon is about 1.5 hours from Salem, an underrated, artsy city surrounded by ethereal views and small-town charm.