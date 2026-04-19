Michigan's Underrated State Park Near The Canadian Border Has Camping And Lake Huron Views
Michigan is overflowing with world-class natural beauty, so many of its state parks inevitably garner national recognition. Case in point, Ludington State Park's cozy beach charm draws in nearly one million visitors per year, while the 60,000-acre Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park up north on Lake Superior came in at #4 on USA Today's 10 Best list for American state parks in 2025. There are others, like Mackinac Island State Park, with a rightfully earned reputation as a top summer getaway destination. But many of Michigan's 103 state parks are quiet places for camping and peaceful outdoor vibes that most of us have never heard of.
Lakeport State Park is the prime example of a visit-worthy lakeside destination that isn't front of mind when thinking about Michigan parks. Only 20 minutes from the Canadian border at Port Huron, Lakeport State Park has over a mile of pristine Lake Huron waterfront, modern campgrounds, family-friendly playgrounds, and more. It might not carry the reputation of its fellow Michigan state parks, but Lakeport is a beloved spot with a 4.7 rating on Google Reviews across 1,500 reviews.
It's also close to many Michigan hubs, being just an hour and 20 minutes northeast of Detroit and 2 hours from Ann Arbor, America's best college town. That makes Lakeport a convenient water-based nature escape in southeast Michigan. Visit to soak in the Lake Huron vistas or spend a weekend camping, either way, try to get there early. The park faces east, so the best way to enjoy your morning coffee is to lie on a blanket on the beach, watching the sun slowly rise behind one of the world's largest lakes.
Camping on Lake Huron at Lakeport State Park
Lakeport State Park has a unique layout, being split into two separate areas about a mile apart along the Lake Huron shore. Between them sits the small town of Lakeport. The upper section of the state park is larger and features its two campgrounds, a total of 250 campsites, and all of the accompanying facilities. The Lakeport North Campground has 194 spacious sites, a string of which have beautiful lake views, and all sites have a picnic table, fire pit, and 30 or 50-amp electrical hookups. The Lakeport South Campground is a two-minute walk from the water with 50-amp electrical and paved parking pads. There are also a few rustic cabins that sleep four or six guests and have electricity, but visitors share the same shower and bathroom facilities as other campers.
The other amenities are pretty state-park classic. There's a playground for the kids and a horseshoe pit for some friendly competition. The northern campground has a small camp store that sells ice cream, firewood, and random bits and bobs you might have forgotten to bring along for the trip. And there are quiet trails through the forest between the campgrounds, but Lakeport is more of a lakeside camping place than a park for long backcountry hikes.
Naturally, the main attraction is the long Lake Huron waterfront. Lakeport State Park is the perfect spot for a summer camping weekend, spending sunny days on a beach chair under an umbrella with the family, and evenings circled around the fire. One important note: Bring water shoes if you want to swim (many visitors remark how the rocky shallows can be difficult to wade into). But being a half-stone beach means Lakeport is a rock hunter's dream.
Enjoying the park's day-use area and the town of Lakeport
If the northern piece of Lakeport State Park's two-zone layout is for camping and weekend family retreats on the water, the southern unit is perfect for casual day trips to the beach and is called the "day-use area" for a reason. There you can find a large sandy beach, a playground, picnic areas, and restrooms. Open between Memorial Day and Labor Day, it's a convenient and beautiful Lake Huron escape from the hustle and bustle.
The area is a mile south of the campgrounds, so the beach is a similar makeup: some sandy parts and lots of rocky zones. Again, the rock hunters praise the abundance of beautiful stones, while many reviewers strongly recommend water shoes for more comfortable swimming. Parking for the area is on the other side of US-25, and there's a pedestrian walkway to reach the lakeshore.
If you need supplies or get tired of cooking during your camping trip, the quiet town of Lakeport is there, tucked in the stretch between the pieces of the state park. The Lakeport Market is just off of US-25 for more hot dogs, coffee creamer, or whatever other grocery store staples you may need. Down the road is the Pepperoni Cow, an ice cream shop and pizzeria with a catchy name. It's a small spot with picnic tables in front and a quaint stop for an evening deep dish and an ice cream sundae. Another well-liked option in town is the Lakeport Tavern, a casual bar with an easygoing vibe, an outdoor terrace, and a bar-style menu featuring fried pickles, fish and chips, and burgers. And if you want to keep going with your Lake Huron adventuring when you leave the park, Michigan's thumb-coast has a lot to offer, like Lexington, a picturesque harbor village with cute shops.