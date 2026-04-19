Michigan's Underrated State Park Near The Canadian Border Has Camping And Lake Huron Views

Michigan is overflowing with world-class natural beauty, so many of its state parks inevitably garner national recognition. Case in point, Ludington State Park's cozy beach charm draws in nearly one million visitors per year, while the 60,000-acre Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park up north on Lake Superior came in at #4 on USA Today's 10 Best list for American state parks in 2025. There are others, like Mackinac Island State Park, with a rightfully earned reputation as a top summer getaway destination. But many of Michigan's 103 state parks are quiet places for camping and peaceful outdoor vibes that most of us have never heard of.

Lakeport State Park is the prime example of a visit-worthy lakeside destination that isn't front of mind when thinking about Michigan parks. Only 20 minutes from the Canadian border at Port Huron, Lakeport State Park has over a mile of pristine Lake Huron waterfront, modern campgrounds, family-friendly playgrounds, and more. It might not carry the reputation of its fellow Michigan state parks, but Lakeport is a beloved spot with a 4.7 rating on Google Reviews across 1,500 reviews.

It's also close to many Michigan hubs, being just an hour and 20 minutes northeast of Detroit and 2 hours from Ann Arbor, America's best college town. That makes Lakeport a convenient water-based nature escape in southeast Michigan. Visit to soak in the Lake Huron vistas or spend a weekend camping, either way, try to get there early. The park faces east, so the best way to enjoy your morning coffee is to lie on a blanket on the beach, watching the sun slowly rise behind one of the world's largest lakes.