Michigan's Thumb Coast Hides A Picturesque Harbor Village With Cute Shops
Ask a Michigander where they live, and they might hold up their hand and point to it. The Lower Peninsula's resemblance to a hand is exactly why Michigan is known as the Mitten State. And Michigan's breathtaking Thumb Coast is exactly what it sounds like: the Lake Huron coastline around the mitten's thumb area. In the middle of the Thumb Coast, you'll find Lexington, a picturesque harbor village with cute shops and a scenic beach.
Lexington, Michigan, is located about an hour and a half drive north of Detroit and about an hour and 15 minutes drive south of the water sports haven of Port Austin. Like Port Austin, Lexington is located on the banks of Lake Huron, offering stunning views and access to the water. With a population of under 1,000 people, Lexington provides a quiet lakeside getaway that's an easy day or weekend trip from southeast Michigan's cities like Detroit and Ann Arbor (Michigan's best college town). Lexington is a favorite vacation town for Michiganders, with an assortment of hotels and charming cottages scattered throughout the village.
Exploring Lexington's harbor village
Nicknamed Michigan's "First Resort North," Lexington offers plenty of activities for visitors, particularly during the summer months. The center of it all is Tierney Park, which encompasses Lexington Beach as well as a shaded, grassy area with a playground and volleyball court. In the summer, you'll find live music performances there every Friday as part of Lexington's Music in the Park series. "This beach is absolutely beautiful. The water, you can see the bottom of the lake," writes one Google reviewer. "I will drive 1.5 hours to this beach anytime over our local beaches that are not near Lexington's level."
Right next to Lexington Beach, you can walk along the boardwalk to see all the boats docked at Lexington State Harbor and Oldsford's Marina and enjoy more views of the water. A Tripadvisor reviewer calls the harbor "Lake Huron's lovely floating retreat." Many of Lexington's boutiques and restaurants are a short walk away from the beach and harbor, as is the historic Lexington Village Theater, where you can see live music, comedy, and stage productions. Another Tripadvisor reviewer refers to the theater as the "best hidden secret north of Detroit," noting its "awesome acoustics."
Lexington's cute shops and tasty restaurants
If you get sick of the beach, Lexington offers plenty of restaurants and independent boutiques to explore, nestled in colorful buildings along the quaint streets. If you're into antiquing, you'll find many options in Lexington. Browse shops like Trash to Treasures and Artiques to look for hidden gems like handmade quilts and handblown glass. There are several gift shops in town, too. Popular stops include Lexington General Store, with specialty Michigan-made crafts and products; art and gift shop Angel's Garden; and The Town Shoppe, a women's clothing boutique.
Ready for a meal? Stop by the Village Pub for a "brew with a view," thanks to the eatery's harbor location. The menu includes bar classics like juicy burgers, nachos, and fish and chips. The Windjammer Bar and Grill offers lunch, dinner, and a popular Sunday brunch, all with harbor views. Outdoor dining is available on their patio even in winter, thanks to their heated, crystal-clear igloos. The Cadillac House Inn and Tavern has been serving meals to vacationers since 1860, with Tripadvisor reviewers raving about dishes like the smoked whitefish dip and clam chowder. For dessert, stop by Scoops of Lexington for a hand-dipped ice cream cone!