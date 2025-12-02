Michigan's Thumb Coast Hides A Picturesque Harbor Village With Cute Shops

Ask a Michigander where they live, and they might hold up their hand and point to it. The Lower Peninsula's resemblance to a hand is exactly why Michigan is known as the Mitten State. And Michigan's breathtaking Thumb Coast is exactly what it sounds like: the Lake Huron coastline around the mitten's thumb area. In the middle of the Thumb Coast, you'll find Lexington, a picturesque harbor village with cute shops and a scenic beach.

Lexington, Michigan, is located about an hour and a half drive north of Detroit and about an hour and 15 minutes drive south of the water sports haven of Port Austin. Like Port Austin, Lexington is located on the banks of Lake Huron, offering stunning views and access to the water. With a population of under 1,000 people, Lexington provides a quiet lakeside getaway that's an easy day or weekend trip from southeast Michigan's cities like Detroit and Ann Arbor (Michigan's best college town). Lexington is a favorite vacation town for Michiganders, with an assortment of hotels and charming cottages scattered throughout the village.