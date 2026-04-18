JFK Or LaGuardia: Which Airport Has The Best Food?
When people envision New York's ultimate foodie adventure, airport eateries may not immediately spring to mind. But New York City's two main airports — LaGuardia (LGA) and John F. Kennedy (JFK) International Airport — offer some surprisingly high-quality cuisine, at least according to Food & Wine.
As part of its annual Global Tastemakers Awards, the publication named both hubs among the top 10 U.S. airports for dining. To identify airports "setting the standard for excellent eating in transit," the magazine's Global Advisory Board analyzed survey results from more than 400 culinary, wine, and travel experts worldwide, ranking the top 10 finalists.
While both New York City airports made the list, LGA claimed the No. 1 spot, while JFK ranked No. 9. Why did Food & Wine award LGA first place? Are its eateries truly that much better than those at JFK? Let's take a closer look at the reasons behind the rankings — and what travelers and other publications have to say on the matter.
LaGuardia takes the cake when it comes to airport dining
LGA's food accolades are part of a larger picture of improved performance. After an $8 billion renovation, LGA transformed from an all-around nightmare to one of the best airports in the U.S. In fact, Simple Flying has called it "one of the most remarkable transformations in the history of U.S. aviation," and Forbes Travel Guide named it the best U.S. airport in both 2024 and 2025.
Much of the culinary magic seems to be concentrated in LGA's renovated Terminal B, which features more than 35 dining and retail options, ranging from local favorites to national brands. Notable spots mentioned across publications — and highly rated on Google — include the chic lounge Capital One Landing (rated 4.9), the American fast-casual spot Shake Shack (rated 4.7 out of 5), and the Asian-fusion joint Talde Noodle Bar (rated 4.5). "Quite honestly the best meal I've ever had at an airport," said a Google reviewer of Talde. "The vibes are good, the service is great, and the food is simply delicious."
LGA's edge may go beyond the food itself. Its carefully designed environment enhances the dining experience in ways that are difficult for other airports to replicate. For instance, the central food hall faces Terminal B's choreographed fountain, adding a visual element to the dining area. Elsewhere, bars, quick-service counters, and restaurants are housed in updated, modern spaces. In short, dining at LGA — at least in Terminal B — may not feel like dining at an airport at all.
JFK currently lags behind but its star may be rising
For now, JFK trails LaGuardia in the dining department, but it performs strongly in select areas. Food & Wine highlighted Terminal 5's decent fast-food options — including H&H Bagels and Artichoke Basille's Pizza – as well as Terminal 4's Delta One Lounge, where a 140-seat brasserie serves dishes such as salmon crudo and steak frites — though access is limited to Delta One passengers. Overwhelmingly, Google reviewers preferred JFK Terminal 8's American fast-casual chain, Shake Shack, which boasts an overall rating of 4.8 out of 5. "The breakfast menu was absolutely exceptional — far exceeded my expectations. It's clear that premium quality ingredients were used!" exclaimed one reviewer.
That said, JFK's biggest advantage may be what lies ahead. The New York airport is undergoing its largest renovation ever — a whopping $19 billion overhaul — with construction continuing through the late 2020s. Plans include new dining venues, expanded lounges, and major design upgrades. A forthcoming dining hall in Terminal 8 is expected to deliver "an elevated experience spanning local specialties, street food, upscale dining, health-conscious options and comfort food under one roof," according to the Port Authority. As those changes roll out, it will be worth watching whether JFK can close the gap — or even overtake LaGuardia — in future rankings.