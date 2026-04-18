JFK Or LaGuardia: Which Airport Has The Best Food?

When people envision New York's ultimate foodie adventure, airport eateries may not immediately spring to mind. But New York City's two main airports — LaGuardia (LGA) and John F. Kennedy (JFK) International Airport — offer some surprisingly high-quality cuisine, at least according to Food & Wine.

As part of its annual Global Tastemakers Awards, the publication named both hubs among the top 10 U.S. airports for dining. To identify airports "setting the standard for excellent eating in transit," the magazine's Global Advisory Board analyzed survey results from more than 400 culinary, wine, and travel experts worldwide, ranking the top 10 finalists.

While both New York City airports made the list, LGA claimed the No. 1 spot, while JFK ranked No. 9. Why did Food & Wine award LGA first place? Are its eateries truly that much better than those at JFK? Let's take a closer look at the reasons behind the rankings — and what travelers and other publications have to say on the matter.