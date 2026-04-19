This Charming City Is Known As 'The Swede Capital Of Nebraska'

Despite recent policy changes, the United States has a long history of immigration that helped reshape it from a British colonial settlement in the 1600s into the diverse nation it is today. In the late 1800s, many Europeans immigrated to the U.S. from countries including Germany, Ireland, Sweden, and Norway. That legacy lives on in places like Leavenworth, Washington, and Frankenmuth, Washington, two of five American towns that feel just like Germany. It's also evident in the proudly Swedish city of Stromsburg, Nebraska, a state more often associated with corn than European heritage.

Stromsburg would beg to differ. Founded in 1870, it quickly became home to Swedish settlers who established businesses and properties. In the 1960s, then-Nebraska Governor Frank Morrison, a proud Swede, helped popularize the nickname "Swede Capital of Nebraska." The title stuck, and today, visitors are greeted by a welcome sign along U.S. Highway 81 declaring as much.

The name Stromsburg translates to "village on the hill" in Swedish. Although officially a city, the relatively small population of just over 1,100 residents preserves the intimate, slow-paced village feel. Many of these people also have deep Swedish roots within their family trees. And while a nearby town, Oakland, has also claimed the same title, Stromsburg has built an identity around it through architecture, food, shops, its town square, and annual festivals. It sits about 100 miles from Omaha, a Midwestern mecca for indie eats and quirky art.