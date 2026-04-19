Missouri's Family-Friendly Destination Near Kansas City Offers Historic Charm, A Unique Museum, And Local Festivals

While the state of Missouri might not be the first place travelers consider when planning a vacation, there are plenty of hidden gems all around. After all, it's not called the Show-Me State for nothing. Outdoorsy travelers can bask in scenic landscapes in places like Smithville Lake, an idyllic beach destination to hike, camp, and fish. Foodies will be able to enjoy tasty offerings in Kansas City, known for being a Midwest barbecue capital. Meanwhile, sightseers looking for small towns rich in American history should make their way to Kearney, a cozy community less than 30 minutes by car from Kansas City. With quiet, rural streets surrounded by picturesque countryside, Kearney will be a trip the whole family can enjoy.

Though you might not have heard of Kearney before, there's no doubt most Americans have heard of Jesse James, the gunslinging bandit who robbed banks and trains throughout the late 19th century until he was murdered for the reward money. Jesse James was, in fact, born in Kearney, and the humble homestead where he spent his childhood is now a museum open for tours. Aside from this outlaw legacy, Kearney's historic charm can be felt all around. The petite downtown district is lined with Wild West-style facades that feel like traveling back in time, and the Kearney Historic Museum is packed with displays of artifacts that tell the story of the town's origins.

Meanwhile, the quiet atmosphere of Kearney makes it great for families to spend quality time together. Bring kids to the playground in Jesse James Park, where spiraling slides and climbing frames await, or take a walk together around the park's trails. Local festivals also bring the community together for everyone to take part in family-friendly excitement. Add Kearney to your itinerary for a relaxed Midwest getaway.