Between Tampa And Orlando Is Florida's Flourishing Wilderness Preserve For Hiking, Camping, And Paddling
Florida is often derogatorily dismissed as a "swamp," but that generalization misses swampland's appeal. To be sure, the state's high humidity can make it feel like a never-ending sauna — more than 30% of Florida is wetlands, after all — but those marshes are among the most compelling landscapes and biodiverse areas in the world, and they're surprisingly accessible to those willing to explore. Green Swamp Wilderness Preserve is one such ecosystem: a 110,000-acre expanse with a range of habitats. Far north of Everglades National Park, South Florida's vast wildlife refuge, the wetlands of Central Florida help recharge the aquifer that supplies much of the state with potable water. The preserve is divided into five managerial sections: Colt Creek State Park, Little Withlacoochee Tract, East Tract, West Tract, and Hampton Tract.
Part of the Florida National Scenic Trail — one of Florida's longest and most scenic hikes — crosses the preserve, as do hardwood hammocks, cypress ponds, pine forests, swampy bogs, and still pools laced with miles of trails and backroads. The swamp teems with flora and fauna, and the preserve protects over 30 miles of the Withlacoochee River and its shoreline. Some tracts are more remote than others, even impassable for years at a time due to seasonal flooding. "Apparently there is NO dry season in the swamp," wrote a Tripadvisor reviewer. "Took a couple wrong turns and ended up sinking my 4Runner in a puddle. Totaled! My advice: park on a graded road and hike in."
Spanning several counties — Lake, Polk, Sumter, and Pasco — the preserve can be accessed in different ways. It lies about 70 miles west of Orlando and 50 miles north of Tampa, roughly bounded by Interstate 4 to the south and State Road 50 to the north, and encompasses the quiet swamp town of Polk City.
Colt Creek State Park is an easy gateway to Green Swamp
If it's your first visit, the easiest access to Green Swamp is through Colt Creek State Park, where facilities are maintained by the state. This park is popular with campers, anglers, hikers, equestrians, birders, and even geocachers. For $4 per vehicle, you can park and enjoy amenities like picnic pavilions, grills, and restrooms before exploring over 15 miles of multi-use trails that wind through tranquil lakes, creeks, wetlands, and pine flatwoods. Trails are well-marked, and rangers can help answer questions. As part of the Great Florida Birding Trail, the park is home to at least 150 bird species, making it a rewarding destination for birders. Wildlife enthusiasts may also want to keep an eye out for threatened species such as gopher tortoises and Sherman's fox squirrels, as well as otters, alligators, and bald eagles.
The park features three manmade freshwater lakes, including Mac Lake, which has an ADA-accessible fishing pier in the day-use area. Anglers can fish from the pier for bluegill, bream, catfish, and largemouth bass, or launch paddle-powered or electric boats such as kayaks, canoes, and small fishing boats (bring your own, as watercraft are no longer available to rent from the park).
Colt Creek also offers overnight options, including campsites with electric hookups and RV-friendly paved parking spots, as well as some fully primitive sites, equestrian and group campgrounds, and even a glamping option. The Cypress Dome site features fully furnished canvas tents that accommodate up to four people and feature elevated amenities. "Glamping weekend with friends was so much fun," wrote a Tripadvisor reviewer. "The tents were so cute and comfortable." As of this writing, the park is under a fire ban — always check park conditions before travel.
Remote tracts offer an immersive Green Swamp experience
The Withlacoochee River runs through Withlacoochee River Park, a 406-acre stretch of tranquil wilderness ideal for fishing, camping, kayaking, and biking. Visitors can bring a kayak or canoe for a quiet paddle, cast a line from the public pier, or climb the observation tower for a birds-eye view. A nearly 2-mile paved path connects to another 11 miles of natural and multi-use trails. Trailhead access to the Florida National Scenic Trail adds to the appeal, as does the shaded campground. It has even designated a Dark Sky park, where minimal light pollution makes for brilliant stargazing.
Green Swamp's East Tract draws hikers and wildlife watchers seeking something more remote. Spanning 51,000 acres, it offers 60 miles of trails and free backcountry campsites, but no bathrooms or potable water. The tradeoff is a truly immersive swamp experience. As one Google reviewer put it, this is "the true definition of the 'Florida Swamp,'" so come prepared with bug spray, water, a compass, waterproof footwear, and even trekking poles to gauge water depth. "Get up, get out, and enjoy the swamp!" they added. The West Tract and Hampton Tract both offer a similar sense of rugged solitude, with their own networks of trails winding through swampy, forested landscapes hosting primitive campsites. Seasonal hunting is permitted in these tracts, so check dates and consider wearing orange as a precaution when visiting.
Although Lakeland Linder International Airport is technically the closest option, you'll find more flight choices at Tampa International Airport, about 50 miles from Colt Creek State Park, or Orlando International Airport, roughly 70 miles to the east. Renting a car is essential for reaching the preserve — but as reviewers note, watch for deep water. Park on a graded road before going too far into the swamp.