Between Tampa And Orlando Is Florida's Flourishing Wilderness Preserve For Hiking, Camping, And Paddling

Florida is often derogatorily dismissed as a "swamp," but that generalization misses swampland's appeal. To be sure, the state's high humidity can make it feel like a never-ending sauna — more than 30% of Florida is wetlands, after all — but those marshes are among the most compelling landscapes and biodiverse areas in the world, and they're surprisingly accessible to those willing to explore. Green Swamp Wilderness Preserve is one such ecosystem: a 110,000-acre expanse with a range of habitats. Far north of Everglades National Park, South Florida's vast wildlife refuge, the wetlands of Central Florida help recharge the aquifer that supplies much of the state with potable water. The preserve is divided into five managerial sections: Colt Creek State Park, Little Withlacoochee Tract, East Tract, West Tract, and Hampton Tract.

Part of the Florida National Scenic Trail — one of Florida's longest and most scenic hikes — crosses the preserve, as do hardwood hammocks, cypress ponds, pine forests, swampy bogs, and still pools laced with miles of trails and backroads. The swamp teems with flora and fauna, and the preserve protects over 30 miles of the Withlacoochee River and its shoreline. Some tracts are more remote than others, even impassable for years at a time due to seasonal flooding. "Apparently there is NO dry season in the swamp," wrote a Tripadvisor reviewer. "Took a couple wrong turns and ended up sinking my 4Runner in a puddle. Totaled! My advice: park on a graded road and hike in."

Spanning several counties — Lake, Polk, Sumter, and Pasco — the preserve can be accessed in different ways. It lies about 70 miles west of Orlando and 50 miles north of Tampa, roughly bounded by Interstate 4 to the south and State Road 50 to the north, and encompasses the quiet swamp town of Polk City.