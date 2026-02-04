Florida's 5 Longest Hiking Trails Are Filled With Scenic Views

Slinking down the state's sandy shoreline and the viridian heartland, a slew of extended, multi-day hikes unfurl along some of the most scenic trails in Florida. While perhaps not as closely associated with outdoor adventure as the mountains of Colorado or the vast, open wilderness of Alaska, the Sunshine State has an unsung array of uncrowded nature escapes. From the expansive Florida National Scenic Trail to looping routes through the Everglades, active travelers are spoiled for choice — and we narrowed down the five longest treks in the Southern state using data available via hiking website AllTrails.

While all of these trails stretch for many miles across the Florida wilderness, they vary in difficulty. Experienced backcountry hikers will be well prepared for even the toughest of cross-state trails, but those who are new to taking the long-distance routes should conduct thorough research and keep an eye out for the warning signs that your hiking route isn't beginner-friendly.

Packing the right equipment is also essential to ensure a safe journey on any of these lengthy trails. Florida's intense humidity makes waterproof equipment essential — lightweight, water-resistant clothing, boots, and camping gear should all be brought along. It's also worth packing hiking poles. Not only helpful when gaining elevation, poles help hikers wade through the muddy patches that come with the heady humidity.