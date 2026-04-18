Maine's 'Green Heart' Is A Sprawling Refuge Filled With Wildlife

The Aroostook NWR provides a few ways to go looking for wildlife. A straightforward way is to hunker down at the park's designated wildlife viewing blinds — essentially, small shelter structures that obscure you, so you can watch animals without disturbing them. There are two at the refuge, which the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service has located near the headquarters.

Hikers can easily venture out beyond the headquarters' radius, though. There are 13 miles of trails running through the refuge, which get some of the most praise from visitors. One Google reviewer said they're "well marked and nicely maintained." The longest of the trails, if you want to get the most of the park on a single hike, is the East Loring Trail, extending around 3.5 miles. Some of the trails double as snowshoe or cross-country ski routes when the refuge gets blanketed in snow.

You can also explore the refuge by water. Over 3 miles of the Little Madawaska River are open for paddling with a kayak or canoe, where you can look for wildlife along the banks. An important note, though: Fishing is not allowed, as some areas still have contaminants from when the site was a military base.