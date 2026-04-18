Maine's 'Green Heart' Is A Sprawling Refuge Filled With Wildlife
If you're driving north along the U.S. East Coast, just before crossing into Canada, the northern tip of Maine leaves you with one last gem to pull over for. The Aroostook National Wildlife Refuge is in Maine's northernmost county, which provides the backdrop for what's known as the "Million Dollar View Scenic Byway" with lake and mountain vistas. The refuge covers over 5,000 acres of grassy hills, forests, and wetlands that make it Maine's "green heart," as the Maine Office of Tourism calls it. If this landscape is the heart, then the abundance of wildlife you're bound to see on a hike or paddle is what makes it beat.
Because of the refuge's varying habitats, it attracts a vast mix of wildlife. You could see moose, white-tailed deer, and ruffled grouse in the forest, while beavers, river otters, and waterfowl dwell along water channels. Another interesting element of the scenery here: Aroostook NWR was converted from a Cold War-era military base that, according to Maine magazine, stored nuclear weapons. Many structures, like an old nuclear repair shop and bunkers, remain on the park's land today, so there's a chance you might get to see wildlife roaming among deteriorated military infrastructure.
Wildlife viewing at Aroostook National Wildlife Refuge
The Aroostook NWR provides a few ways to go looking for wildlife. A straightforward way is to hunker down at the park's designated wildlife viewing blinds — essentially, small shelter structures that obscure you, so you can watch animals without disturbing them. There are two at the refuge, which the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service has located near the headquarters.
Hikers can easily venture out beyond the headquarters' radius, though. There are 13 miles of trails running through the refuge, which get some of the most praise from visitors. One Google reviewer said they're "well marked and nicely maintained." The longest of the trails, if you want to get the most of the park on a single hike, is the East Loring Trail, extending around 3.5 miles. Some of the trails double as snowshoe or cross-country ski routes when the refuge gets blanketed in snow.
You can also explore the refuge by water. Over 3 miles of the Little Madawaska River are open for paddling with a kayak or canoe, where you can look for wildlife along the banks. An important note, though: Fishing is not allowed, as some areas still have contaminants from when the site was a military base.
What to know before visiting Aroostook National Wildlife Refuge
One perk of the Aroostook NWR, being part of the national wildlife service system, is that it's free to visit. The refuge is open every day of the year from 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset. That means you won't get to fully indulge in a night of sky-viewing, but you might get just enough darkness to see some northern lights, which the region is known for during clear skies.
To get to the refuge, you can fly into the Presque Isle Northern Maine Airport, which is about a 30-minute drive away. The airport has arrivals from Boston and Portland, Maine. There are multiple parking lots at the refuge, and a visitor center with interesting taxidermy displays. Also, you could make the trip without leaving your car, as the refuge has an Auto Tour Route that's open seasonally. Camping isn't allowed in the Aroostook NWR, but if you want to stay in Aroostook County, you can find some cabin rentals and inns at Eagle Lake, a low-key lakeside town with outdoor recreation.