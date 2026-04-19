A California City Surrounded By Long Beach Has Walkable Streets Packed With Charming Hotspots
Usually, islands are surrounded by bodies of water. The 2.25-square-mile city of Signal Hill in Southern California, however, is an exception: It's a landmass encircled by the bigger metropolis of Long Beach, ranked among the cheapest West Coast beach towns to visit. This geographic anomaly is just one of the quirky features of Signal Hill, known simultaneously for hilltop views and extensive oil production. Along with its array of parks, this compact community is pedestrian-friendly, meaning you can park and walk to fulfill stops on your itinerary — give or take a hill or two for some extra cardio — such as browsing some charming shops and noshing at novelty eateries.
With an elevation of 365 feet overlooking the Pacific Ocean, Signal Hill was used by the native Puva in the 1500s to signal their brethren 26 miles away on Catalina Island. The agricultural area eventually transformed into an energy hub when oil was struck in 1921. Soon studded with oil derricks, the city was quickly incorporated in 1924 to avoid Long Beach's oil taxation ordinance.
Still an oil producer with nearly 400 wells, Signal Hill has broadened its economy to include retail, with more downtown development planned per the Signal Tribune, capitalizing on its proximity to three major freeways. Signal Hill is only about half an hour's drive from either Disneyland in Orange County or downtown LA. Visitors can also fly into Long Beach Airport, crowned America's coolest airport for its laid-back vibes and easy accessibility.
The view from Signal Hill
A good way to navigate this city within a city is to take a walking tour. The Signal Hill Historical Society offers weekend neighborhood tours. Each walk lasts 1.5 to 2 hours, and no reservations are required. Explore historic homes on the Crescent Heights walk, or hear about the scuttlebutt of oil field discoveries on the Signal Hill Hilltop trek.
For spooky fun, embark on a self-guided walk that includes Sunnyside Cemetery. Established in 1906, it's a resting spot for 16,000 people, including Civil War soldiers. It may look familiar to Ansel Adams collectors since it served as a photographic subject. Yelpers say that the cemetery is haunted by unhappy spirits, such as the bride who died en route to her nuptials and was buried in her wedding gown.
But the top draw is the area's parks. Hilltop Park is a scenic point with a paved path, picnic shelters, benches, and grassy areas. On a clear day, it's a good spot to see downtown LA, the San Gabriel Mountains, or watch the sunset. Hop on the 2-mile Panorama Trail that connects to Discovery Well Park, where oil was first struck, for a trek that passes art installations, residential communities, and stunning vistas. One Google reviewer says the park is "the perfect way to start and end your day." Other nearby parks are Signal Hill Park, known for its summer concert series, and Sunset View Park, where you can see a bronze sculpture called "Tribute to the Roughnecks" honoring those involved in the city's oil industry.
Savor bites and retail in Signal Hill
If you want to fuel up or shop, the city's family-run businesses are not a long walk from your outdoor excursions. Just over half a mile from Hilltop Park is Black Dog Coffee Roasters, which roasts beans from, among other places, the owner's family farm in El Salvador. Sunnyside Cemetery is across the street from Ten Mile Brewing, a favorite — earning a 4.7 Google rating — for its local beers, pizzas, dog-friendly outdoor patio, and occasional live music. One Google reviewer raves, "The staff is incredibly nice, the beer options are great, and that pizza — amazing."
"Bridgerton" fans will appreciate the era-inspired decor at Mother's Kitchen, located near the colorful corridor of Wardlow Road. Its white-washed brick walls are adorned with framed mirrors, pastel-pink floral garlands, and chandeliers. Open till 3 p.m., this tiny spot serves Mexican fare, such as chilaquiles, huevos rancheros, and taquitos. "This is our new favorite restaurant. Mother's is utterly charming and crazy delicious," writes one Google reviewer.
Also by Wardlow is the vintage haven, Goods on Orange, stocked with home decor, apparel, and furniture. Nearby is the Meat & Vino Market, a butchery that helps customers pair its cuts of protein with wine. Plant enthusiasts can go a little farther afield to spend time and money at The Potted Earth Co., which has amassed 142,000 followers on Instagram for its stylish pots and greenery for the home. For more walkable streets, check out the quirky shops of Long Beach's East Village Arts District.