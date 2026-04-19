A California City Surrounded By Long Beach Has Walkable Streets Packed With Charming Hotspots

Usually, islands are surrounded by bodies of water. The 2.25-square-mile city of Signal Hill in Southern California, however, is an exception: It's a landmass encircled by the bigger metropolis of Long Beach, ranked among the cheapest West Coast beach towns to visit. This geographic anomaly is just one of the quirky features of Signal Hill, known simultaneously for hilltop views and extensive oil production. Along with its array of parks, this compact community is pedestrian-friendly, meaning you can park and walk to fulfill stops on your itinerary — give or take a hill or two for some extra cardio — such as browsing some charming shops and noshing at novelty eateries.

With an elevation of 365 feet overlooking the Pacific Ocean, Signal Hill was used by the native Puva in the 1500s to signal their brethren 26 miles away on Catalina Island. The agricultural area eventually transformed into an energy hub when oil was struck in 1921. Soon studded with oil derricks, the city was quickly incorporated in 1924 to avoid Long Beach's oil taxation ordinance.

Still an oil producer with nearly 400 wells, Signal Hill has broadened its economy to include retail, with more downtown development planned per the Signal Tribune, capitalizing on its proximity to three major freeways. Signal Hill is only about half an hour's drive from either Disneyland in Orange County or downtown LA. Visitors can also fly into Long Beach Airport, crowned America's coolest airport for its laid-back vibes and easy accessibility.