Long Beach's Eclectic Art District Has Walkable California Streets Packed With Quirky Shops

From the silver screens of Hollywood to generations of musicians, painters, writers, and architects, California thrives as a world-famous refuge for creatives. Inspiration and talent abound in the Golden State, where artists seek like-minded community in celebrated bohemian enclaves like artsy, coastal Laguna Beach, and the vibrant Downtown Los Angeles Arts District. In the sun-soaked city of Long Beach — a musical hub renowned for giving the world an array of diverse musicians like hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg, Banda sensation Jenni Rivera, and opera superstar Marilyn Horne — the eclectic East Village Arts District is where creatives gather and flourish. Packed with quirky shops, art studios, cool galleries, delicious eats, and incredible architecture, the area's walkable, urban streets are calling you to visit.

Long Beach might be known for its laid-back beaches and trendy attractions, but the East Village Arts District has long worked to put the city's creatives on the map. The origins of this dynamic downtown neighborhood stretch back to the early 20th century. One of California's earliest movie studios, the California Motion Picture Manufacturing Company, popped up near the corner of Alamitos Avenue. It was joined by the Wayside Art Colony, a collective of woodworkers and metalworkers, glassblowers, painters, weavers, musicians, and dancers.

Distinctive architecture also sprang up in the neighborhood. Meandering through the district reveals a rich menagerie of architectural styles, including Art Deco, midcentury modern, Italian Revival, and Streamline Moderne. Hollywood eventually took notice of the area's artistic heritage and fascinating buildings, featuring East Village Arts District in film and TV shows like "This Is Us," "Jane the Virgin," and "La La Land."