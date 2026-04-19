This Is Canada's Most Scenic Mountain Hike On The Sunshine Coast, According To Reviews

The Sunshine Coast district of British Columbia's west coast is a majestic region that has a reputation for long hikes with impressive vistas that mix mountains, forest, and sea. Stretching along the coast, you'll find the aptly named Sunshine Coast Trail, which reviewers point to as the most scenic hike in the region.

According to reviews on AllTrails, Google, and Tripadvisor, the trail isn't just beautiful — it's an exciting adventure. The entire length of the Sunshine Coast Trail is almost 112 miles, and it's divided into 11 sections that cover a huge chunk of the Sunshine Coast region. Along the way, hikers will find free, cozy hiker huts where they can stay overnight. In addition to a place to rest, these huts provide opportunities for swimming, canoeing, picnicking, and more.

Powell River and Lund are the most prominent cities near the trail, but it covers several points along this section of the Sunshine Coast. The trail also leads through many parks, recreation areas, and natural preserves on the coast — including Inland Lake and Malaspina Park.