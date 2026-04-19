A Big Change Is Coming To These National Parks In Summer 2026

Planning a visit to Yosemite, Arches, or Glacier National Park during or after summer 2026? That might look just a little bit different than it did even a few months ago, thanks to a controversial new policy change.

It's been a tumultuous year for the National Park Service (NPS), with the 2025 summer peak season making headlines for staffing issues after budget cuts led to extensive layoffs. Since January 2025, the NPS has lost 25% of its staffing to budget cuts. Visitation numbers are still rising, and further budget cuts may be waiting down the line. And on top of that, overcrowding at the most popular spots is sending visitors in search of crowd-free alternatives to the most popular national parks. But as the summer 2026 peak season approaches, the Park Service is nevertheless looking to widen access to parks by doing away with timed-entry reservations.

In the recent past, parks focused on combating crowding with reservation systems — think timed entries or permits for busy campgrounds and popular hiking trails — that limited traffic into and throughout the park. But in a February 2026 statement, the NPS announced that wildly popular Yosemite, Glacier, and Arches National Parks are doing away with timed-entry reservations altogether in the name of increased access. This major change will impact traffic patterns, crowd levels, and many visitors' plans, so if you're planning a trip to one of these three bucket-list parks this summer, here's what you need to know.