A Big Change Is Coming To These National Parks In Summer 2026
Planning a visit to Yosemite, Arches, or Glacier National Park during or after summer 2026? That might look just a little bit different than it did even a few months ago, thanks to a controversial new policy change.
It's been a tumultuous year for the National Park Service (NPS), with the 2025 summer peak season making headlines for staffing issues after budget cuts led to extensive layoffs. Since January 2025, the NPS has lost 25% of its staffing to budget cuts. Visitation numbers are still rising, and further budget cuts may be waiting down the line. And on top of that, overcrowding at the most popular spots is sending visitors in search of crowd-free alternatives to the most popular national parks. But as the summer 2026 peak season approaches, the Park Service is nevertheless looking to widen access to parks by doing away with timed-entry reservations.
In the recent past, parks focused on combating crowding with reservation systems — think timed entries or permits for busy campgrounds and popular hiking trails — that limited traffic into and throughout the park. But in a February 2026 statement, the NPS announced that wildly popular Yosemite, Glacier, and Arches National Parks are doing away with timed-entry reservations altogether in the name of increased access. This major change will impact traffic patterns, crowd levels, and many visitors' plans, so if you're planning a trip to one of these three bucket-list parks this summer, here's what you need to know.
Reservation systems to get the ax at popular parks
Before the upcoming policy change, many of America's iconic national parks required timed reservations to manage summer crowds. However, this system tends to bump up against the demands of travelers, who are swarming the national parks in ever-increasing numbers during the summer peak. This is the impetus behind the policy change, which will do away with timed reservation systems in Yosemite, Glacier, and Arches National Parks. The Park Service states that this change will improve accessibility, while increased staffing and preparation for the peak season will ensure that the end of the reservation system doesn't lead to crowding or safety risks.
Nevertheless, getting rid of timed reservations has left many worrying that the parks will be in chaos this summer. A pleasant visit is not out of reach, but don't think that the lack of reservations means you can roll up to the park without a care. You'll still have to do some careful planning to ensure a good park-going experience. NPS tips for avoiding the worst possible congestion include arriving early to ensure you get a parking space and visiting lesser-known, less-visited areas of these parks. Visiting on weekdays is also recommended, as they tend to see fewer guests.
What's certain, no matter what your stance on these changes, is that visiting one of these popular spots this upcoming summer will mean carefully planning around potential crowds. And if you'd rather have a carefree, waltz-right-in visit this summer, considering a visit to one of America's underrated national parks might be a more compelling option than ever.