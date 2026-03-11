The Best Alternatives To Popular National Parks For Crowd-Free Seclusion

Everyone's talking about overtourism these days, especially with hidden-gem destinations now overcrowded because of social media. But not all overtourism is a simple matter of avoiding overrated influencer spots. In recent years, U.S. national parks have been plagued by the same unsustainable crush of tourists.

From Yellowstone to Yosemite, visitation numbers at many of the most popular national parks have been surging, and America's most iconic landscapes stand to suffer when they're overwhelmed with crowds. Not only do visitors not get the close-to-nature serenity they're searching for, but the fragile ecology of these precious wild places is threatened when human encroachment reaches that kind of fever pitch. It's happening all over the country: Zion National Park is having a problem with traffic jams. Glacier National Park in Montana made one popular travel source's "do not travel" list for 2026 as the effects of overtourism and climate change take their toll on its alpine landscape. Peak-season visitors to Yosemite National Park reported lines up to an hour and a half long to enter the park. When faced with headlines like these, many outdoor enthusiasts are beginning to ask if it's even worth visiting anymore.

The National Park Service's response to this issue has been broad, from robust permit systems and timed entry slots to public information campaigns. But there's an even better way to combat overtourism: find an alternative park to enjoy. For every overcrowded park, there's a lesser-known NPS unit or state park with many of the same draws and a fraction of the annual visitors. So if you're considering a visit to one of the most-visited national parks but are conscious of the crowds, consider these unsung alternatives instead.