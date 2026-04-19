Florida's Rustic State Park Is An Island Escape With Trails, Fishing, And Camping Only Accessible By Boat

Florida has many pristine, boat-only island escapes, like the secluded white sands and Caribbean-like waters of the Mud Keys. Hontoon Island State Park, however, is surrounded not by ocean, but by the St. Johns River at its intersection with the Hontoon Dead River and Snake Creek. The St. Johns is Florida's longest river, 310 miles from beginning to end. It's also one of the world's laziest rivers, with a notably slow and gentle current for river recreation. Hontoon Island State Park is a perfect gateway to the St. Johns River and its tributaries, being surrounded on all sides by both the river's lazy currents and the abundant greenery of the St. Johns River Valley.

Guests can park in the designated parking area off River Ridge Road at the park's mainland entrance. Those bringing their own boats from one of the many marinas in Volusia County can use one of the 42 boat slips at Hontoon Island's marina, which can accommodate boats up to 60 feet in length. Daily mooring at the marina costs $8 for two hours or more, while overnight rates start at $23 per day or $120 per week at the time of writing. The calm currents of the St. Johns River are perfect for paddling trips from the park's kayak and canoe launch. The park's store even rents kayaks and canoes for day visits.

If you don't come with a boat, you can access the park via a free ferry service. The ferry departs from the park's mainland dock, just 15 minutes by car from Deland. Ferry service operates daily from 8 a.m. to one hour before sundown. The park is only 500 feet from the mainland, so the ferry ride only lasts a few minutes.