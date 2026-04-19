Florida's Rustic State Park Is An Island Escape With Trails, Fishing, And Camping Only Accessible By Boat
Sporting more than 8,000 miles of coastline, Florida is a beach-lovers paradise, with everything from party-heavy Spring Break spots to mellow beaches where Florida visitors can avoid the crowds. However, Florida's acclaimed oceanside beaches may overshadow the state's many freshwater destinations. And while Florida wetlands like the Everglades are well-known around the world, other marine destinations in Florida's interior aren't quite as popular. One of these Florida freshwater hidden gems is the unique Hontoon Island State Park.
On a map, Hontoon Island State Park lies in the extensive wetlands an hour north of downtown Orlando, near the town of Deland. What sets it apart from other mainland Florida parks is its highly rustic character and distinctive island setting. While many of the Sunshine State's famous coastal islands are accessible by car, tiny and isolated Hontoon Island sits in the middle of the St. Johns River, accessible only by boat.
As a result, the park is a tranquil island escape, with gorgeous riverside trails, superb fishing opportunities, and some of Florida's most memorable campsites. And with a vibrant forest of moss-draped cypress, oak hammocks, pine flatwoods, and palm trees, Hontoon Island may as well be a thousand miles from civilization.
Hontoon Island State Park is Florida's freshwater island escape
Florida has many pristine, boat-only island escapes, like the secluded white sands and Caribbean-like waters of the Mud Keys. Hontoon Island State Park, however, is surrounded not by ocean, but by the St. Johns River at its intersection with the Hontoon Dead River and Snake Creek. The St. Johns is Florida's longest river, 310 miles from beginning to end. It's also one of the world's laziest rivers, with a notably slow and gentle current for river recreation. Hontoon Island State Park is a perfect gateway to the St. Johns River and its tributaries, being surrounded on all sides by both the river's lazy currents and the abundant greenery of the St. Johns River Valley.
Guests can park in the designated parking area off River Ridge Road at the park's mainland entrance. Those bringing their own boats from one of the many marinas in Volusia County can use one of the 42 boat slips at Hontoon Island's marina, which can accommodate boats up to 60 feet in length. Daily mooring at the marina costs $8 for two hours or more, while overnight rates start at $23 per day or $120 per week at the time of writing. The calm currents of the St. Johns River are perfect for paddling trips from the park's kayak and canoe launch. The park's store even rents kayaks and canoes for day visits.
If you don't come with a boat, you can access the park via a free ferry service. The ferry departs from the park's mainland dock, just 15 minutes by car from Deland. Ferry service operates daily from 8 a.m. to one hour before sundown. The park is only 500 feet from the mainland, so the ferry ride only lasts a few minutes.
Float into one of Florida's most exclusive outdoor adventures
The state park covers around 1,650 acres of riverside woodlands and green spaces, with plenty of trails for hikers to enjoy. According to AllTrails, the park's most popular hike is the 3.2-mile Hammock Hiking Trail, which covers an easy and scenic walking tour from the visitor center to an ancient Native American shell mound. Along the way, hikers will pass picturesque views of the smaller Hontoon Dead River and the abundant subtropical woodlands that decorate the island, including diverse bioregions of floodplain forests, mesic flatwoods, and hardwood hammocks.
Other hikes pass the equally scenic Snake Creek and the namesake 300-year-old oak at the park's Bear Tree Landing. Hontoon Island is not without indoor attractions, though. Native Americans had long visited the island to collect shellfish, and the visitor center features exhibits of cultural artifacts found there.
In the water, Hontoon Island is perfect for fishing. The river systems surrounding the park are filled with largemouth bass, perch, bluegill, shellcrackers, catfish, bream, crappie, sunfish, and more. Anglers can fish from the shore or rent a jon boat from the concessioner to try for fish deeper in the river. There's also overnight camping: Depending on your preferences, you can stay in a primitive cabin (equipped with ceiling fans and electrical outlets) for $70 to $85 a night, or an outdoor campsite for $25 a night. Day-use entry to the park is completely free, making Hontoon Island one of Florida's most budget-friendly island options. Alternatively, visitors can stay at one of the many hotels in Deland and Volusia County during their trip.