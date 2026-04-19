Arkansas' Once-Thriving Indoor Shopping Mall Is Now An Abandoned Retail Relic

For some explorers, an abandoned mall equals a truly unique travel experience in the U.S. There's even a popular Facebook group with over 30,000 members called Dead Mall Enthusiasts for people who share a fascination with shuttered retail spaces. If "dead mall enthusiast" is a term that could apply to you, then the now-deserted Pines Mall in Pine Bluff, Arkansas should be on your radar. According to KATV, The Pines Mall opened in 1986, hosting stores like Sears, Dillard's, JCPenney, and Bath & Body Works over the years — of which only Dillard's remains. Circling the property is enough to get a sense of its liminal presence, and for the boldest of dead mall explorers, crossing into its inside reveals a still, cavernous world of shattered storefronts and abandoned play structures.

Stores had begun clearing out of The Pines Mall for years before it closed down, but it met its final destiny in 2020, as THV11 reported. Supposedly, the mall had been struggling with bills and a lawsuit. It was abandoned afterward, though some talk has circulated about possible redevelopment. Another report from THV11 noted one proposed plan to turn it into a mall farm, but some doubts about the logistics of doing so leave the property, for now, another one of the abandoned malls to visit around America if you're willing to take the risk.