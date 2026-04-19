Arkansas' Once-Thriving Indoor Shopping Mall Is Now An Abandoned Retail Relic
For some explorers, an abandoned mall equals a truly unique travel experience in the U.S. There's even a popular Facebook group with over 30,000 members called Dead Mall Enthusiasts for people who share a fascination with shuttered retail spaces. If "dead mall enthusiast" is a term that could apply to you, then the now-deserted Pines Mall in Pine Bluff, Arkansas should be on your radar. According to KATV, The Pines Mall opened in 1986, hosting stores like Sears, Dillard's, JCPenney, and Bath & Body Works over the years — of which only Dillard's remains. Circling the property is enough to get a sense of its liminal presence, and for the boldest of dead mall explorers, crossing into its inside reveals a still, cavernous world of shattered storefronts and abandoned play structures.
Stores had begun clearing out of The Pines Mall for years before it closed down, but it met its final destiny in 2020, as THV11 reported. Supposedly, the mall had been struggling with bills and a lawsuit. It was abandoned afterward, though some talk has circulated about possible redevelopment. Another report from THV11 noted one proposed plan to turn it into a mall farm, but some doubts about the logistics of doing so leave the property, for now, another one of the abandoned malls to visit around America if you're willing to take the risk.
How to visit The Pines Mall
For those drawn to the edges of the map, The Pines Mall carries a certain forbidden allure, but for many, it's best appreciated from more accessible areas. Going inside carries multiple dangers. One Reddit user said it's full of fleas, while the THV11 report noted that it's still private property, so you could risk legal consequences for trespassing. Still, that hasn't stopped past urban explorers from going in. Instagram user @aimee.exploring, who made the foray inside, described the emptied mall as "quite spooky inside and leaves behind a lot of places for unsavory characters to hide" but added that it's "one of the most interestingly designed one-story malls I've had the pleasure of seeing in person." Pictures shared by the user show an empty movie theater and forgotten toys, among other eerie remnants in the mall.
The dilapidated mall is located in Pine Bluff, Arkansas' unique city that blends arts and science. The town is about a 45-minute drive from Little Rock, where long-haul travelers can fly into the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport. Despite the defunct state of most of The Pines Mall, the Dillard's attached to it is still active and even gets praised for being clean, albeit a bit run-down. There's also a 2-star hotel, the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Pine Bluff, right next to the deserted mall, with modestly positive reviews.