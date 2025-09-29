Arkansas' Unique City That Seamlessly Blends Art And Science Is A Laid-Back Riverfront Escape

Like Isaac Asimov once said, "There is an art to science, and science in art." Experience the best of both worlds at the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. From exhibitions honoring the past, present, and future of Delta art to those celebrating the women of the area, there's so much to see and learn. The interactive science exhibits for children make this place perfect for the whole family. Next door to the museum is the ARTSpace on Main, where you can check out the gallery and garden area, attend a workshop, and watch a performance at the black box theater. You can also admire a wide selection of creations at James Hayes Art Glass, which features glass art through vases, chandeliers, jewelry, centerpieces, and more.

While art nurtures the mind, nature restores the spirit. Make your way to Ste. Marie Park to soak in the tranquility of the Arkansas River. Many people like to go fishing here — the water is stocked with catfish, crappie, and bass. Pine Bluff Regional Park is another local favorite hangout spot. Equipped with multiple boat launches, this park is ideal for gliding across the water.

Poplar Street Park, on the other hand, switches the riverside for lakeshore vistas. Situated on the banks of Lake Saracen, this verdant space is great for just putting your feet up and unwinding. If you're more interested in the catch of the day, head to the nearby Lake Saracen Fishing Bank Area. Cast your line in the 500-acre lake to fish for white crappie, catfish, bream, and largemouth bass. Otherwise, launch your boat during sunset and watch the sun dip below the horizon.