This Gateway To Canada's Gorgeous Outdoors Is A Charming Municipality Surrounded By Mountains And Lakes

If there's a place on Earth where natural beauty takes center stage, it might just be British Columbia. Canada's western jewel, stretching over 364,760 square miles, it comprises everything from artsy coastal districts offering mountains, beaches and endless adventure to the majestic peaks of the Canadian Rockies. It's also home to the region's nature-filled urban hubs of Vancouver and Victoria, also known as the "Brunch Capital" of Canada. If you're eager to experience these vast, untamed outdoors, Clearwater might just be the perfect place to start.

This quaint town, home to less than 2,500 residents, is strategically positioned along the famous BC Highway 5. This major north-south artery threads its way for roughly 337 miles through some of the province's wildest spots, including the scenic North Thompson River Valley corridor. From there, the road continues through Kamloops and the Coquihalla summit before heading down to the "Rain City." Whether you want to use it as your base for a wider tour of the region's wonders (the Trans-Canada Highway, or Highway 1, which runs from British Columbia's interior to the Pacific coast, connects with Highway 5 near Kamloops), or the main highlight of your trip, Clearwater won't fail to surprise you. This charming community provides easy access to small-town amenities and extraordinary natural surroundings. For instance, it's the gateway to over 5,200 square miles of Wells Gray Provincial Park, home to over 40 named waterfalls, including Helmcken Falls, Canada's fourth tallest waterfall at 462 feet.

Within Clearwater itself, you will find plenty of activities that can accommodate the needs and preferences of all the family, from walking the 2.8-mile loop trail running around the picturesque Dutch Lake to sampling the town's vibrant culinary scene. Even better, you'll experience it all while enjoying spectacular views of the snow-capped Trophy and Grizzly Mountains.