This Gateway To Canada's Gorgeous Outdoors Is A Charming Municipality Surrounded By Mountains And Lakes
If there's a place on Earth where natural beauty takes center stage, it might just be British Columbia. Canada's western jewel, stretching over 364,760 square miles, it comprises everything from artsy coastal districts offering mountains, beaches and endless adventure to the majestic peaks of the Canadian Rockies. It's also home to the region's nature-filled urban hubs of Vancouver and Victoria, also known as the "Brunch Capital" of Canada. If you're eager to experience these vast, untamed outdoors, Clearwater might just be the perfect place to start.
This quaint town, home to less than 2,500 residents, is strategically positioned along the famous BC Highway 5. This major north-south artery threads its way for roughly 337 miles through some of the province's wildest spots, including the scenic North Thompson River Valley corridor. From there, the road continues through Kamloops and the Coquihalla summit before heading down to the "Rain City." Whether you want to use it as your base for a wider tour of the region's wonders (the Trans-Canada Highway, or Highway 1, which runs from British Columbia's interior to the Pacific coast, connects with Highway 5 near Kamloops), or the main highlight of your trip, Clearwater won't fail to surprise you. This charming community provides easy access to small-town amenities and extraordinary natural surroundings. For instance, it's the gateway to over 5,200 square miles of Wells Gray Provincial Park, home to over 40 named waterfalls, including Helmcken Falls, Canada's fourth tallest waterfall at 462 feet.
Within Clearwater itself, you will find plenty of activities that can accommodate the needs and preferences of all the family, from walking the 2.8-mile loop trail running around the picturesque Dutch Lake to sampling the town's vibrant culinary scene. Even better, you'll experience it all while enjoying spectacular views of the snow-capped Trophy and Grizzly Mountains.
Exploring British Columbia's great outdoors near Clearwater
Clearwater is perfectly positioned for exploring some of British Columbia's most stunning lakes, forests, and trails, all within a short distance. As mentioned, The Wells Gray Provincial Park, one of the province's top five largest parks, is home to a wide span of waterfalls, including the spectacular Helmcken Falls (it's higher than the iconic Niagara Falls), and five glacier-fed lakes. One of them, Clearwater Lake, is just about an hour north of town and, besides boasting some of the most pristine water in the region, is a true paradise for water sports lovers, with kayaking, canoeing, paddleboarding, and fishing among the most popular options. Water taxis and boat tours offer a more relaxed way to make the most out of the lake's surroundings and its quiet, sandy beaches.
You can also find a 3.5-mile waterside trail, which loops around Clearwater and Onion lakes. The lush rainforest surrounding the lakes is home to a thriving wildlife population, including loons, ospreys and bald eagles. During the warm summer days, you might even spot some caribou and moose cooling off in the icy lake.
If you're willing to venture a little farther, head south along Highway 5 for about one and a half hours toward Canada's Tournament Capital, Kamloops — worth a stop if you're a fan of "The X-Files," "The Last of Us," or "Jurassic Park: Dominion" – and you enter the iconic Coquihalla Highway. Built over forty years ago to improve connectivity between the coast and BC's interior, this high-elevation engineering wonder features a total of over 50 bridges and overpasses. Not for nothing, "the Coq" is the main lead of the 14-season "Highway Thru Hell" documentary series following recovery crews keeping this and other critical mountain routes accessible through hostile winter conditions.
Explore Clearwater's surprising food and shopping scene
While Clearwater is mainly known for its natural surroundings, this North Thompson River Valley town — the largest community in the region – is also home to some unexpected local shops and dining spots that can catch you by surprise in the best way possible.
Start your exploration of the town's food scene at Wild Flour Cafe and Bakery on Clearlake Valley Road. This women-owned and run coffee shop focuses on wholesome, flavorful meals made with high-quality, mostly organic, and local ingredients. Among the must-tries are the homemade sourdough breads and the cranberry orange bread pudding, served with a generous dusting of cinnamon and a dollop of whipped cream. Or opt for a more casual dining option, with North American fast food chains like Dairy Queen, as well as local spots such as The Hungry Hiker, known for its hearty, no-frills comfort food (closed at the time of writing because of a recent fire incident).
When it comes to shopping, though, Mystic Dreams is everything you might not expect from a small mountain town in B.C. Located on Glen Road, not far from the Clearwater River Trail, this "groovy little gift store" features an eclectic selection of unique finds, including jewelry, colorful clothing, antiques, and a collection of hard-to-find books focused on metaphysical and wellness themes. And if you're not sure where to start, don't hesitate to ask the locally-known shop owner, Flo.