Canada's Longest Wooden Pier Is British Columbia's Haven For Fishing And Wild Coastal Views

Fishing is a popular activity at White Rock Pier — anglers may catch perch, crabs, or flounder. Spring and summer tend to be the best times for fishing, as the water is warmer. Summer is also the best time for crabbing — try to time your visit for the incoming tide to improve your odds. Anyone fishing off White Rock Pier will need a Tidal Waters Sport Fishing license. License fees vary by the length of the license and whether the applicant is a B.C. resident. Even if you're not fishing yourself, it's still fun to walk along the pier to see others fishing and check out their catch of the day.

There are superb coastal views from White Rock Pier. In fact, you can see Semiahoo Bay and Mount Baker in Washington state, the San Juan Islands, and the shimmering waters of the Pacific Ocean. Be sure to turn around at the end of the pier for great views looking back at the town. It's a top pick for photographers, and an amazing destination to catch a sunset. You can even spot a variety of wildlife from the pier, such as harbor seals, sea lions, and possibly even orcas. Seabirds here include herons, gulls, and cormorants, while lucky visitors may spot a bald eagle. One Google reviewer praised the site, saying, "Visited White Rock Pier for a morning walk... It was calm, quiet, and absolutely peaceful. The ocean breeze and gentle waves made it a perfect spot to start the day."

White Rock Pier is in southwest B.C., just a few miles away from the U.S. border and about an hour drive from central Vancouver. Vancouver International Airport, the beautiful and efficient airport ranked No. 1 in North America, is a 40-minute drive away.