Canada's Longest Wooden Pier Is British Columbia's Haven For Fishing And Wild Coastal Views
The city of Vancouver is an idyllic and safe destination for a solo trip, with lots to see and do in the wider region. One way to experience the greater metropolitan area is to visit some of the surrounding cities, like Surrey, known as the "City of Parks", or the seaside destination of White Rock. Besides the eponymous chalky rocks on the beach, White Rock is famous as the home of the longest wooden pier in Canada, White Rock Pier.
White Rock Pier stretches out for an impressive 1,542 feet into the water. The pier was originally built in 1914 as a dock for steamships on the coast. It was restored in 1977, though it was partially destroyed by a storm a few decades later in 2018. Thanks to quick community action, the pier was restored again in 2019. Note that no dogs are allowed on the pier — biking and skating are also prohibited. Today, it's popular for jogging and walking, events such as the White Rock Sea Festival, fishing, and simply admiring stunning views across the water.
Enjoy fishing and views at White Rock Pier
Fishing is a popular activity at White Rock Pier — anglers may catch perch, crabs, or flounder. Spring and summer tend to be the best times for fishing, as the water is warmer. Summer is also the best time for crabbing — try to time your visit for the incoming tide to improve your odds. Anyone fishing off White Rock Pier will need a Tidal Waters Sport Fishing license. License fees vary by the length of the license and whether the applicant is a B.C. resident. Even if you're not fishing yourself, it's still fun to walk along the pier to see others fishing and check out their catch of the day.
There are superb coastal views from White Rock Pier. In fact, you can see Semiahoo Bay and Mount Baker in Washington state, the San Juan Islands, and the shimmering waters of the Pacific Ocean. Be sure to turn around at the end of the pier for great views looking back at the town. It's a top pick for photographers, and an amazing destination to catch a sunset. You can even spot a variety of wildlife from the pier, such as harbor seals, sea lions, and possibly even orcas. Seabirds here include herons, gulls, and cormorants, while lucky visitors may spot a bald eagle. One Google reviewer praised the site, saying, "Visited White Rock Pier for a morning walk... It was calm, quiet, and absolutely peaceful. The ocean breeze and gentle waves made it a perfect spot to start the day."
White Rock Pier is in southwest B.C., just a few miles away from the U.S. border and about an hour drive from central Vancouver. Vancouver International Airport, the beautiful and efficient airport ranked No. 1 in North America, is a 40-minute drive away.