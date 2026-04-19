Rhode Island's Once-Thriving Military Fort Is Now A State Park Haven For Trails, Fishing, And Coastal Views

For such a small state, Rhode Island packs a lot of incredible places you need to visit at least once. The list includes Fort Adams, with military ramparts and deep history cutting a stately figure just south of Newport. Its antithesis, Fort Wetherill, lies just across the water, graffiti-covered and slightly decrepit, with no placards diving into its history as a once-thriving military fort. Yet the fort's roughshod appearance hides a state park that doubles as a haven for trails, fishing, and amazing coastal views.

The former military site on the island of Conanicut has roots in the American Revolution, serving as a defensive battery overlooking Newport's harbor from atop 100-foot granite cliffs. Initially called the Dumpling Rocks Battery, it failed to fulfill its duty, and the British captured Newport and nearby Jamestown during the Revolution. Renovated, it was used as a military installation, retaining the "dumpling" moniker until 1898, when the government blew up its tower and reconfigured the fort's layout under the name Fort Wetherill. Rhode Island acquired the modernized and renamed Fort Wetherill from the federal government in 1972, turning it into a state park. The resulting structure, a labyrinth of concrete and mazes, looks like something built in Minecraft.

"Fort Wetherill is a great place to explore on your own and at your own pace," local Stanley Strycharz wrote in a review on Google. "The old concrete gun emplacements and bunkers are fascinating," he added, lamenting the blight presented in the graffiti and lackluster upkeep. Still, the 61-acre state park packs adventure galore into its relatively compact size. Travelers to the Ocean State can boat, fish, hike, picnic, or just take in the views from Fort Wetherill's overlooks. They can also make a quick jaunt to Newport, New England's coastal getaway with festive charm that's about 15 minutes away by car.