Between Cleveland And Toledo Is Ohio's Quiet Lake Erie Community With Scenic Beaches And Rentals

As one of the eight Great Lakes States, Ohio is blessed with more than 300 miles of Lake Erie shoreline. The iconic Ohio city of Cleveland sits on the waterfront, as do some other smaller lakeside towns many have probably heard of, like Sandusky, a Midwest gem that's one of America's best coastal towns. Zooming in a layer deeper, and tons of small beachfront locales offer a quiet Great Lakes weekend without the crowds and without leaving the Buckeye State. Mitiwanga is one of those laid-back spots, conveniently sandwiched almost exactly between Cleveland (an hour to the east) and Toledo (an hour to the west).

Mitiwanga is a tiny lakeside community with a few streets and fewer than 300 residents. On one side of the village are the peaceful blue waters of Lake Erie, and on the other is the famous U.S. Route 6 that cruises through 10 Ohio counties before continuing all the way across the country to California. In town, beyond the residential homes, there are a variety of rental cabins and houses with private beach access, a local restaurant, and that's about it (in a good way). There are few distractions, and it's the type of place to really disconnect from the world.

Of course, it's not very far from anything you might need. Just 10 minutes down the road is Huron, Ohio, a slightly larger lake town, and 10 minutes in the other direction is Vermilion, Ohio's harbor town that delivers New England vibes, if you're craving a glass of wine on a riverside terrace or a fast-food burger. Mitiwanga serves up both scenic beaches for a quiet lake escape and the convenience of being a stone's throw from many northern Ohio gems.