5 Friendly Great Lakes Towns With Warm, Welcoming Vibes, According To Reviews

The Midwest is hiding countless under-appreciated gems. The Great Lakes region, in particular, shows that you don't need to travel far to get that open-water, deep-in-nature feel of the coast. While the big lakeside cities of Chicago, Milwaukee, and Cleveland get all the glory, the Great Lakes are also lined with small enclaves that aren't household names, like these five walkable towns dripping with Midwestern charm.

There are many vacation-worthy spots surrounded by rolling forests, gorgeous parks, and pristine beaches. Not too far away, there are even more adventures to be had, from vineyards and orchards to golf courses and family farms offering high-quality products. Then there are the locals who bring the charm 365 days a year, sticking it out during the short, dark, and frigid days of winter. The Great Lakes region might peak in the summer, but there's plenty to see and do no matter the season.

We consulted lists of the best and friendliest towns in the Great Lakes region, and then dug deeper into what visitors and residents alike had to say in online reviews, finding that the following five towns have particularly welcoming vibes. They're the type of places you can rock up to during any month and find festivals to attend, classes to meet new friends, or simply cozy restaurants with an open door, smiling faces, and a hearty menu. They've got hospitality with a Midwestern flair, dramatic changes in season, and calming freshwater shores.