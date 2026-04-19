One Of The East Coast's 'Largest And Most Interactive Glass Studios' Is A Unique Florida Experience

Shopping for glassware is a relaxing activity, but it's quite impersonal. There are plenty of pieces in major department stores and small boutiques, but nothing is as special as a piece you created yourself. Plus, to put it simply, it's just more exciting to blow your own glass. In Hollywood, Florida — a retro, walkable coastal city — lies Hollywood Hot Glass Studios. The business describes itself as "one of the largest and most interactive glass studios on the East Coast" on Visit Lauderdale.

Just a 20-minute drive south of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, the studio is in the center of ArtsPark, where visitors can stroll by expansive green spaces and soak in the sunshine. Not to mention, it's less than 10 minutes away from one of the best family-friendly beach boardwalks in the U.S. The studio building is not only a large property in the city center, but Hollywood Hot Glass has also traveled to international waters, partnering with Celebrity Cruises to bring classes aboard the Celebrity fleet.

Shoreside and seaside, travelers can make vibrant and unique glassware from scratch. The studio spaces provide classes for those as young as 4 years old, but participants 8 years old and up will get the full experience. They will learn how to add color to the glass piece, insert it into a fire kiln, shape it, smooth it, and put it in an oven overnight. Glass pieces begin at $75 (at the time of writing) and take about 20 minutes to shape and inflate. Hollywood Glass Studios' hands-on approach has earned it more than just "sea legs," as it is a popular out-of-the-box attraction with tourists and locals alike.